Tom Hanks’ Wife, Rita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature’s Song, Group Reacts

Over the weekend, actress Rita Wilson posted an Instagram video of her rapping to Naughty By Nature‘s “Hip Hop Hooray.”

In the video, Wilson, 63, can be seen reading Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game when the hit song comes on.

Wilson then gets to work by reciting all of the lyrics.

Rita Wilson recently revealed that she and husband Tom Hanks have COVID-19. While on the mend, she’s still active and Naughty by Nature is impressed with her rapping of their word flawlessly.

“I was SPEECHLESS when I saw Rita Wilson reciting the lyrics to Hip Hop Hooray,” Naughty By Nature’s Vin Rock told me by text message.

“Not only did she know the words her flow and cadence were on point as well!! People we’re inboxing me from around the globe and STILL ARE!!! After touring for 30 yrs I’m pretty much a homebody anyway! I recognize the value of streaming and having digital assets such as our music, television and film catalog as well as our online shop naughtybynaturestore.com I don’t watch much TV however I LOVE YOUTUBE AND SOCIAL MEDIA!! The real time engagement keeps me preoccupied for hours!!! I manage my time very well!! BE SAFE OUT THERE FOLKS!!!”

Naughty By Nature formed in East Orange, New Jersey in 1986 as The New Style and initially appeared on the music scene in 1989, when they releasing their album titled Ondependent Leaders as The New Style. The group was mentored by fellow New Jersey native Queen Latifah and they later changed their name.

In addition to Vin Rock, the Grammy Award winning Naughty By Nature group is made up of Treach, Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee.

The group’s first hit was “O.P.P.”, which sampled the Jackson 5’s hit “ABC” and was released in 1991 on their self-titled album Naughty By Nature.

Worth noting: On June 11, 2011, Naughty By Nature became the first hip-hop group to perform at Boston, Massachussett’s Fenway Park. The group performed “Hip Hop Hooray” as part of the mega boyband NKOTBSB’s concert.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been in Australia for pre-production work on a film about legendary singer Elvis Presley when they found out that they were infected with COVID-19.

Hanks was slated to portray Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The production, which was supposed to be directed by Baz Luhrmann, has been postponed.

The two were hospitalized for several days in Australia before they were released.

They announced they were positive for COVID-19 on March 11. They were two of the first major celebrities to reveal they had been infected with the virus.