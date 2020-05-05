Who Is Brett Caprioni’s Ex-Girlfriend Carli Bybel?

Brett Caprioni is one of the newest additions to the Vanderpump Rules cast, and he has emerged as a love interest for both Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan. Before becoming a reality TV star on the hit show, Brett Caprioni was in a longterm relationship with his ex-girlfriend Carli Bybel.

The next new episode of Vanderpump Rules, featuring Caprioni, airs on Tuesday, May 5. The official synopsis for the episode teases

Ahead of the new episode, here’s what you need to know about Brett Caprioni’s ex Carli Bybel:

Carli Bybel Is a Makeup Vlogger & Fashion Influencer

Carli Bybel is a YouTube star, with over 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.9 million Instagram followers. Her vlogs include makeup tutorials, skincare routines, and fashion unboxings and lookbooks. Her fashion Instagram account, called @thefashionbybel, has 1.9 million followers. Since joining YouTube in 2011, her videos have a total of over 600 million views.

SPEND THE DAY WITH ME! PAMPER ROUTINE IN QUARANTINETHUMBS UP FOR PAMPER DAYS!! *WATCH MY BOYFRIEND DO MY MAKEUP https://youtu.be/1RhfXq49zDM —————————————­­­————————————- Hi my loves!! Today I am back with a pamper routine!! Everyone needs to take the time to pamper themselves while were all stuck at home. These are some of my favorite items I've been using head to toe! I hope you guys enjoy this video! Praying for each and every one of you! XOXO Carli PRODUCTS USED IN ORDER! *BONDI SANDS COCONUT & SEA SALT BODY SCRUB: USE CODE CARLI for 20% off: https://bit.ly/3awh60G *BONDI SANDS AERO ULTRA DARK USE CODE CARLI for 20% off: https://bit.ly/3awh60G *MEYERS DRYER SHEETS https://bit.ly/2VrozKi *365 LAUNDRY DETERGENT https://amzn.to/3cDQvjF *TOFURKY DELI SLICES HICKORY SMOKED (SO GOOD!) *FACE REALITY MANDELIC FACE & BODY CLEANSER *I USE A BAR OF SOAP ONLY TO CLEAN CERTAIN AREAS THE FIRST SHOWER AFTER MY SPRAY TAN! *COMO SHAMBALA BODY LOTION *TINKLE EYE BROW RAZORS https://amzn.to/2yzYek6 *TWEEZER https://amzn.to/2wWm4pI *SUMMER FRIDAY JET LAG MASK https://bit.ly/34RPthl *ELECTRONIC FOOT TOOL https://amzn.to/3bwd5e7 *AQUAPHOR OINTMENT https://amzn.to/34YojoY *KERATIN NAIL POLISH https://amzn.to/2yymVgP *SIMILAR CUTICLE OIL https://amzn.to/2zhFGFz *COMO SHAMBALA BODY LOTION *OLAPLEX (I HAD 2 AND USED THE WRONG ONE😭) THIS IS THE ONE I MEANT TO USE: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 https://bit.ly/2Ksvfl3 *TEETH WHITENING KIT 30% OFF WITH CODE; CARLI https://bit.ly/3aHU9sh —————————————-­­­————————————- *SEND ME LETTERS!! BEAUTY BY CARLI BYBEL 450 SHREWSBURY PLAZA #303 SHREWSBURY, NJ 07702 FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/CARLIBEL FOLLOW ME ON SNAPCHAT! @CARLIPENGUIN5 FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER! http://www.twitter.com/CARLIBYBEL Disclaimer: Thank you Bondi sands for sponsoring todays video! As always I only talk about products I truly love! This product is hands down the best I've ever tried. 2020-04-22T16:24:14.000Z

While social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic, Bybel has stayed active on her social media platforms, showing fans “no-makeup makeup looks,” fashion collaborations with brands like Wildfox Boutique, the products she’s using at night on her face to keep her skin fresh and healthy, and her at-home quarantine routines. Last month, she even walked viewers through the process of dying her own hair at home.

Carli & Brett Were a Famous YouTube Couple From 2013 Until 2017

Brett Caprioni and Carli Bybel were together from 2013 until 2017. During that time, Life & Style says they were known as a “YouTube Power Couple.” Many of Caprioni’s personal YouTube videos featured fitness tips and nutrition advice, though he and Bybel also filmed and released joint videos as a couple.

Bybel confirmed that the two had split in a “Life Update Q&A” video on her channel. She said “We are broken up. I know, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. I know you guys are probably upset, but think about how I feel. It wasn’t something that was fun or ever planned or what I thought would ever happen, but it is the reality. I respect him so much as a person, and I know we’ll remain friends, hopefully forever, because we have been through so much together.” Continuing, she added “People change and people grow apart… There comes a time when you need to worry about you and your happiness, and that needs to come first and foremost … I believe that both people have to be happy. I’m gonna be OK, and he’s gonna be OK. And you never know what the future brings, but I feel that this is the best thing for both of us at this point in our lives. Maybe one day I’ll talk a little more in detail, but for now, that’s all I really have to say about that subject.”

According to Instagram, Carli is currently dating Anthony Tango, who is a barber. She introduced him as her boyfriend in February of this year.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 13 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap