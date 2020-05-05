Who Is Brett Caprioni’s Ex-Girlfriend Carli Bybel?

Brett Caprioni is one of the newest additions to the Vanderpump Rules cast, and he has emerged as a love interest for both Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan. Before becoming a reality TV star on the hit show, Brett Caprioni was in a longterm relationship with his ex-girlfriend Carli Bybel.
Ahead of the new episode, here’s what you need to know about Brett Caprioni’s ex Carli Bybel:
Carli Bybel Is a Makeup Vlogger & Fashion Influencer
Carli Bybel is a YouTube star, with over 6.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.9 million Instagram followers. Her vlogs include makeup tutorials, skincare routines, and fashion unboxings and lookbooks. Her fashion Instagram account, called @thefashionbybel, has 1.9 million followers. Since joining YouTube in 2011, her videos have a total of over 600 million views.
While social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic, Bybel has stayed active on her social media platforms, showing fans “no-makeup makeup looks,” fashion collaborations with brands like Wildfox Boutique, the products she’s using at night on her face to keep her skin fresh and healthy, and her at-home quarantine routines. Last month, she even walked viewers through the process of dying her own hair at home.
Carli & Brett Were a Famous YouTube Couple From 2013 Until 2017
Brett Caprioni and Carli Bybel were together from 2013 until 2017. During that time, Life & Style says they were known as a “YouTube Power Couple.” Many of Caprioni’s personal YouTube videos featured fitness tips and nutrition advice, though he and Bybel also filmed and released joint videos as a couple.
Bybel confirmed that the two had split in a “Life Update Q&A” video on her channel. She said “We are broken up. I know, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. I know you guys are probably upset, but think about how I feel. It wasn’t something that was fun or ever planned or what I thought would ever happen, but it is the reality. I respect him so much as a person, and I know we’ll remain friends, hopefully forever, because we have been through so much together.” Continuing, she added “People change and people grow apart… There comes a time when you need to worry about you and your happiness, and that needs to come first and foremost … I believe that both people have to be happy. I’m gonna be OK, and he’s gonna be OK. And you never know what the future brings, but I feel that this is the best thing for both of us at this point in our lives. Maybe one day I’ll talk a little more in detail, but for now, that’s all I really have to say about that subject.”
According to Instagram, Carli is currently dating Anthony Tango, who is a barber. She introduced him as her boyfriend in February of this year.
New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.
