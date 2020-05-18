Are Bri & Chris Still Together After ‘The Bachelor Listen to Your Heart’?

The finale for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart featured three couples headed for Nashville for the final performances. One of them is Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, who hit it off night one on the show and have been falling madly in love with each other ever since. But are they still together? Here’s what we know.

They’ve Been Interacting on Social Media

Since the show began back in March, Bri and Chris have been posting photos to Instagram of themselves on the show and interacting in the comments. After their first date, the one to Guitar Center in Hollywood, they jumped in on Guitar Center’s Instagram to call it the “best date ever.”

“Y’all continue to make the best memories! Best date ever. Thank you Guitar Center!” wrote Chris, with Bri chiming in with, “The best date ever, thank you sooo much.”

Plus, in a post right after filming wrapped, Bri wrote on Instagram, “Wow it’s already February of 2020 and I realized I haven’t posted this year yet. Just wanted to say hi and introduce myself. My name is Bri, I was born and raised in Reno, Nevada. I’m a singer, songwriter, and model. My three favorite things in this world are music, family, and horses. This has already been the greatest year of my life and I can’t wait to share so many things with you! Soon.”

Reality Steve also reported that during the finale taping, Bri and Chris said “I love you” to each other on stage in front of the celebrity judges and hundreds of audience members. We think this means signs are pointing to them still being together because they haven’t been shy about sharing their feelings.

In a moment with Bri before their final performance, Chris said to her, “Growing with you over these last couple weeks and really falling in love with somebody over such a short time — I just can’t wait to explore life with you.”

She echoed those sentiments, telling him that she really feels like the “next steps [in her life]” are supposed to be with him. She also said privately that her idea of a “best-case scenario” is that they get married, have a couple of kids, keep recording music together in their home studio and maybe even go on tour.

