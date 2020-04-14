Christopher ‘Chris’ Watson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher “Chris” Watson is one of the 12 men looking for love on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which makes its series debut on Monday, April 13. These 23 men and women are single and ready to mingle — and they also want to launch their professional music careers, so ABC is billing the show as The Bachelor meets A Star is Born.

Here is what you need to know about Watson, who seems super talented based on his Instagram.

WARNING: if you don’t want to be spoiled about The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, only read the first three headers. The four and fifth headers have spoilers.

1. Chris a 30-Year-Old Soul Singer from Florida

According to his official website, Watson grew up in Tampa, Florida, and is “Jahaitian American” — his father Patrick was from Clarendon, Jamaica and his mother Rosemay is from Haiti. On the Bachelor: Listen to YOur Heart website, it says that “losing his father” is what motivated Watson to “pursue his passion of having a music career, no matter the cost.”

Patrick Watson, a medical doctor in Tampa, died on October 13, 2014, when Christopher was 24 years old. Christopher’s parents met during his father’s residency training in Wisconsin; his mother Rosemay is also a doctor. They had their first son, Reginald, in Wisconsin, and then moved to Florida, which is where Christopher was born.

After graduating from Jesuit High School in Tampa, Watson attended the University of Miami where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Creative Writing. He then moved to Brooklyn, New York, and began doing music gigs. He eventually got a residency at No Fun Bar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

2. He Didn’t Make It On The Voice

In 2013, Watson flew to Hollywood to participate on the sixth season of The Voice, according to his Bash profile. Unfortunately, his blind audition did not make it to air. Since then he has self-produced an EP called “Part of a Man” and in 2016, he decided to make the Los Angeles change permanent and moved across the country.

His profile also says he plays acoustic guitar, electric guitar, harmonica, and the drums and that performed at the brand launch party for Genesis Motors hosted by Conde Nast and actor Joshua Jackson.

“Genesis and Conde Nast, along with actor Joshua Jackson, hosted cocktails and an exclusive preview of the Genesis G80 Sport at a private home in Beverly Hills. Guests enjoyed music by DJs SIMIHAZE and a live musical performance by Christopher Watson as well as a Korean culinary experience prepared by chef Eric Haugen,” reveals the Intelligent Luxury Magazine website.

Most recently, Watson traveled cross-country on “The Unknown Tour,” an event developed by music video directors Jimmy Jimes and Billy Ferguson to get some exposure for “people who have maybe missed their shot or haven’t gotten their shot yet,” they told Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO.

A Blu-ray of the tour is available on Amazon; it is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Watson Was in a Jeep Commercial

In addition to writing music and performing, Watson has appeared in a Jeep commercial and worked as a wedding singer. In the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee commercial, he says, “For me, inspiration is everywhere. Creating something for myself that might end up moving someone else? That’s why I do what I do.”

Watson also works as a wedding singer and teaches music to young children. He says on his website that he wants music to help him convey his message of “love and understanding.”

“His easy-listening sound conveys this truth. The beauty of song is that there is a beginning and end. The best part about enjoying songs is sharing the moment, whether it’s with yourself or at a concert.”

WARNING: Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

4. He and Bri Stauss Hit It Off

In the premiere episode of Listen to Your Heart, Watson and Bri Stauss hit it off on the very first night. They actually are kind of blown away by their instant connection.

“I’m vibing with Bri and I’m super excited to get to know her. I see how there’s real potential for something that could be fantastic,” says Watson, adding, “I had a girlfriend for a minute, but music was still the primary motivation in my life. Now I’m trying to work and get that balance of pursuing my music and trying to pursue romantic relationships. I used to be like, ‘Oh, it’s scary.’ But now I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s scary, but it’s very exciting.'”

He also tells Stauss that he really wants to get to know her better and to hear her sing. She says to him, “I’m being completely serious right now — it’s not weird to tell you that we have a connection. Like, you’re holding my hand and I want you to.”

5. He’s One of the Winners

According to Reality Steve, the Listen to Your Heart finale filmed in Nashville back on February 12 and since it was a performance in front of hundreds of people, the finalists quickly leaked.

The final two couples are Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes and Chris Watson and Stauss. For the final performance, Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran plus an original song, and Trevor and Jamie sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay plus an original song.

The judging panel — Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, and Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — declared Chris and Bri the winners. Their prize is that they will get to record original music together and make at least one music video. They also said “I love you” during the finale.

As for Jamie and Trevor, they reportedly said they were “falling in love” and were excited to see where things went after the show wrapped.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

