Bri Stauss: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brianne “Bri” Stauss is one of the the lucky ladies embarking on a journey to find love when The Bachelor spinoff show, Listen to Your Heart, premieres on Monday, April 13. ABC says the show is like if a reality dating competition series meets A Star is Born, so great ready for boatloads of drama, Bachelor Nation.

Here is what you need to know about Stauss as you watch her and 22 other singles try to find love and make it as professional musicians.

WARNING: if you don’t want to be spoiled about The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, only read the first three headers. The fourth and fifth headers have spoilers.

1. Bri is a 28-year-old from Utah

According to her Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart bio, Stauss is a practicing Mormon who lives and works in Provo, Utah. She is the second-youngest of six siblings born to Thomas and Colleen Stauss; her brothers and sisters are Taylor, Tanner, Jordan, Brooke, and Ivy.

On the Listen to Your Heart premiere, Stauss talks about how much she loves spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, saying, “I’m very fortunate that I’ve been able to be with my nieces and nephews since the day they were born. That has shaped so much of who I am and what I look for.”

On social media, it looks as though the Stauss family is incredibly close. In particular, Bri and her two sisters do things together all the time, with one picture captioned, “Who says sisters can’t be best friends? #luckiestgirl.”

2. She Was Previously Engaged

Stauss reveals in her Listen to Your Heart profile that she was previously engaged. It says that she’s “tired of the immaturity and commitment fears of the men she has loved in the past. But after all the heartbreak she’s been through, Bri refuses to give up and is ready to find something real and long lasting.”

In the premiere episode, she adds, “About a year and a half ago, I was engaged. But I think he got scared, so I made the decision to give the ring back. It crushed me. I want to come back hopefully with a new valentine. It was hard for me to get back into dating, but I do feel ready to meet my future husband. Hopefully, it’s a guy who plays guitar.”

Stauss has scrubbed her social media of any mentions of her ex-fiance, but a little digging leads us to believe that his name is Jason Taylor. They posed together for the cover of Utah Valley Bride in 2018.

Around the time of her break-up later that year, Stauss wrote on Instagram, “Change has always been something I’ve struggled with. But the last few months have taught me that YOU are all you have, truly. And being at peace with that is such an empowering feeling. I’m more hopeful than I’ve ever been and that never would have happened without the power of CHANGE. That is all.”

In a separate post, she also hinted at her break-up by writing, “You said I love you too fast. So much for making it last. – new lyrics for a new song.”

3. Bri Was in a Viral Shake It Off Video

VideoVideo related to bri stauss: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-04-13T20:00:36-04:00

On her YouTube channel, Stauss has uploaded some original music called “Hummingbird” and “Save Me.” She writes in her YouTube bio, “Music is one of the biggest parts of who I am, so I love making more of it every chance I get. If you like what you see, subscribe so you can see more of what I come up with in the future!”

VideoVideo related to bri stauss: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-04-13T20:00:36-04:00

In addition to posting her own music to YouTube and Instagram, Stauss has appeared in videos for Tanner Nielson and Lee Liston on YouTube. She also starred in a viral video by Idos Media called “Shake It Off Disney Style,” where she played Rapunzel and provided the vocals. A fun side note is that her brothers also appeared in the video. Tanner was Cinderella and Giselle’s Prince Charming and Taylor was the Little Mermaid’s Eric.

VideoVideo related to bri stauss: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-04-13T20:00:36-04:00

The video features 15 different Disney movies and was shot in Provo’s Bicentennial Park with a bunch of LDS YouTube stars, including Stuart Edge. The video has over 61 million views on YouTube.

WARNING: There are spoilers below for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, so stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

4. Bri and Chris Connect on Night One

They may not have the flashiest opening night romance, but Stauss and Chris Watson connect right from the start on Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. In fact, they are kind of blown away at how instantly they form a connection.

“It’s so amazing and I’m being completely serious right now — it’s not weird to tell you that we have a connection. Like, you’re holding my hand and I want you to,” says Stauss.

“I’m vibing with Bri and I’m super excited to get to know her. I see how there’s real potential for something that could be fantastic,” says Watson, later telling Stauss, “I just really want to get to know you and more than anything I really want to hear you sing.”

5. She’s One of the Winners

According to Reality Steve, the Listen to Your Heart finale filmed in Nashville back on February 12 and since it was a performance in front of hundreds of people, the finalists quickly leaked.

The final two couples are Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes and Chris Watson and Stauss. For the final performance, Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran plus an original song, and Trevor and Jamie sang “Speechless” by Dan + Shay plus an original song.

The judging panel — Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, and Bachelor franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — declared Chris and Bri the winners. Their prize is that they will get to record original music together and make at least one music video. They also said “I love you” during the finale.

As for Jamie and Trevor, they reportedly said they were “falling in love” and were excited to see where things went after the show wrapped.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Predicted Winners