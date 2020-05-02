Chad Daybell’s Late Wife Tammy: Death Details & Update

Dateline NBC will be airing a two-hour special tonight on the ongoing case involving Lori Vallow, her new husband Chad Daybell and Vallow’s two missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. There are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding this case, specifically: what happened to the children? Although JJ and Tylee are still missing, tonight’s episode will shed some light on what has happened so far in the case.

The story is focused on Lori Vallow, who is currently in prison and charged with desertion and nonsupport, with a $1 million bail. Vallow’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and her adopted son, 7-year-old JJ Vallow have been missing since September 2019. Vallow is now married to Chad Daybell, who she married in November in Hawaii when her kids were still missing.

There are a lot more layers to this case, though, which the two-hour special will also explore. One of these layers is the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s wife, who died just a few weeks before his wedding to Vallow. Here’s what you need to know about Tammy’s death:

Tammy Daybell Died at 49 Years Old on October 19, 2019, at Home in Fremont County

Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell died at their Salem, Idaho, home on October 19, 2019, at the age of 49. Her death was originally deemed to be due to natural causes and no autopsy was ordered at the time. Chad told the police and county coroner that his wife had died peacefully in her sleep.

Her death became a matter of suspicion when, 17 days later, Chad married Lori Vallow. The police then opened an investigation into Tammy’s death and ordered her body to be exhumed so an autopsy could be performed. Her body was exhumed on December 11, but the results of her autopsy have not yet been released. On April 16, 2020, the Idaho State Journal reported that the Idaho Attorney General’s Office is investigating Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow for the murder, attempted murder and conspiracy regarding Tammy’s death.

According to East Idaho News, Tammy reported to the police that a masked man shot at her with a paintball gun several times, just 10 days before her death. She also posted about the incident in a neighborhood Facebook group: “Something really weird just happened, and I want you to know so you can watch out. I had gotten home and parked in our front driveway. As I was getting stuff out of the back seat, a guy wearing a ski mask was suddenly standing by the back of my car with a paintball gun. He shot at me several times, although I don’t think it was loaded. I yelled for Chad and he ran off around the back of my house.”

Tammy Daybell Is Remembered as a Loving Mother Who Was Creative & Hardworking

According to Tammy’s obituary, she was an “excellent student” who played drums and clarinet and became the yearbook editor in her senior year. She met Chad Daybell after her freshman year at Brigham Young University and they “quickly fell in love,” marrying on March 9, 1990. The two had five kids together.

They moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015 where Tammy became a librarian at the Central Elementary School in Sugar City. Her obituary says she was “treasured and loved by the staff and students alike.”

On April 11, KSL-TV reported that a headstone had been added for Tammy at the Springville, Utah, cemetery where she is buried. The headstone has an engraving of a large duck with five little ducklings following it, representing each of her children. The headstone reads: “Tammy was a beloved wife and mother, devoted daughter and sister and friend to all animals.”

