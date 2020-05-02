Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow & Tylee Ryan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Friday, May 1, Dateline NBC is airing a two-hour episode about Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and her two missing children. Lori’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen on September 23, 2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. Lori has been charged with two felonies, desertion and nonsupport of dependant children, and she is currently in prison on a $1 million bail.

Lori was ordered to present her children to the court by January 30, which she failed to do. She was then arrested and extradited from Hawaii, where she was living with her new husband Chad Daybell, to Madison County, Idaho. In addition to the two felonies she has been charged with, Lori has also been charged with criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce them, according to PEOPLE.

Here is what you need to know about Lori Vallow’s missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan:

1. Tylee Is the Biological Daughter of Lori & Joseph Anthony Ryan

BREAKING: Judge reduces bail of Lori Vallow Daybell to $1 million Judge says he has listened carefully to arguments on both sides, and he has reviewed the law. pic.twitter.com/vacd7vyavQ — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 6, 2020

Tylee is the daughter of Lori and her late husband, Joseph Anthony Ryan. She was born on September 24, 2002, and she has one biological brother, Colby Ryan. Her brother described how Tylee was like a second mom to JJ after Lori adopted him and she “started taking care of him.” Tylee’s aunt, Anne Cushing said that she has a “strong sense of right and wrong.”

Tylee and Colby’s father Joseph died from a presumed heart attack in 2018. According to MissingKids.org, Tylee is five feet tall, weighs 160 pounds and she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

2. JJ Was Adopted By Lori & Her Late Husband Charles Vallow

JJ is seven years old, and he was born on May 25, 2012. He was adopted by Lori and her late husband Charles Vallow in 2013. His biological father is Charles’ nephew. Four months ago, Charles’ sister and JJ’s grandmother, Kay Vallow Woodcock, wrote that JJ is autistic. She said:

He’s a beautiful, intelligent 7 [year old] with the biggest heart, most beautiful smile & has life challenges of a level 2 boy on the Autism spectrum. Early intervention allowed him to flourish beyond all expectations.

According to MissingKids.org, JJ is 50 pounds, four feet tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

3. JJ’s Adopted Father Charles Was Shot & Killed By Lori’s Brother, Alex Cox

JJ’s adopted father, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed on July 11, 2019, by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. At the time of his death, Charles and Lori were separated. Charles went to Lori’s house in Chandler, Arizona, to pick up his son JJ and bring him to school.

According to Fox10 News, while he was at the house, Charles and Lori got into an argument, and Cox stepped in to defend his sister. An altercation between the two men ensued, and Cox ended up shooting Charles in the chest twice, killing him.

Cox told the police that he shot Charles in self-defense after Charles hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Cox was never charged with Charles’ death. Shortly after Charles’ death, Lori moved to Rexburg, Idaho, with the kids.

4. JJ & Tylee Were Officially Listed as Missing a Day Before Tylee’s 17th Birthday

JJ and Tylee were officially reported missing as of September 23, 2019. According to police, JJ went to school that day, but both children haven’t been seen since. Tylee was last seen on September 8 on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park. They were last known to be living in Rexburg, Idaho, with their mother.

On December 30, 2019, the Rexburg Police Department stated that they had information indicating Lori knew where the children were, but she was refusing to work with law enforcement.

We know that the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell and we also have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them. Despite having this knowledge, she has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter. It is astonishing that rather than work with law enforcement to help us locate her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen instead to leave the state with her new husband.

5. Lori & Chad Told People That Tylee Died a Year After Her Father & Chad Also Said That Lori Didn’t Have Any Minor Children

On December 30, 2019, the Rexburg Police Department posted a statement on Facebook about the search for Tylee and JJ. In the statement, the police said:

Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell told witnesses that Lori’s daughter had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue. Around that same time Chad told another witness that Lori had no minor children.

In the same statement, the police department also said:

We publicly call on Lori Vallow/Daybell and Chad Daybell to do the right thing and come forward with the information they have about the location and welfare of Joshua and Tylee. This entire investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement. We further continue to ask that anyone with any information regarding the location or welfare of Joshua and Tylee share that information with law enforcement.

