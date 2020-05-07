Is KUWTK on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Popular E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired an emotional episode last week on April 30, with Scott Disick struggling to talk about his parents’ deaths in 2013-14 within a few months of each other. It was a good way to end the first half of the season, but now viewers are left wondering why the show isn’t on TV Thursday, May 7. Here’s what we know about the hiatus and when it will return.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Going on Hiatus For At Least Four Months

The last couple of Keeping Up With the Kardashians seasons have been 12 episodes apiece and have aired continually. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting television production on hold, E! has decided to air one half of the season in the spring of 2020 and one half in the fall.

The show will return with new episodes in September 2020; the exact date will be announced at a later time. Other than a few random one-off episodes, this is actually the first time the show has aired a season in two runs with a hiatus in the middle.

In place of new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episodes, E! is broadcasting the previous week’s episode of Total Bellas ahead of a new episode of the wrestling reality show.

When It Returns, the Kardashians and Jenners Are In Quarantine

The midseason super-tease that E! released when it announced the show was going on hiatus teases that “someone ‘close to home’ has coronavirus. Find out how the Kardashians are coping during the pandemic when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this fall on E!.”

In the video, everyone is partying and having fun, there are some pranks happening, the sisters are arguing, and then “something’s wrong with Kendall!” Kanye West also does a fashion show in Paris.

Then suddenly, everyone is stuck at home due to the virus. Khloe is quarantining with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and, during a video chat, Disick wonders if she and Tristan have slept together yet. Her mom Kris Jenner responds, “Oh, 100 percent.”

The trailer features Kim Kardashian saying ominously, “The White House said that the coronavirus is serious,” and it mentions the Los Angeles stay-at-home order, which went into effect on March 19.

Kylie Jenner then says, “It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” implying someone in their family or maybe a friend of the family has the virus. So far, social media is not giving anything away about who might have gotten sick, but the Kardashians and Jenners are all social-distancing from one another, with Kendall Jenner writing in one post, “I miss my friends, but

the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

The super-tease also shows Kim’s home school set-up, Disick saying that he’s going a little stir crazy, and Khloe reassuring fans that “we’re all going to get through this.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns in September 2020.

