How to Watch KUWTK Season 18 Epsode 6 Online Free

Last week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode Kim Kardashian racing to help Rodney Reed get a stay of execution as part of her work with Cut50 and The Justice Project. This week, Kim has decided she doesn’t want to host the family Christmas party and it sends everyone into a tizzy. Season 18, episode 6 airs Thursday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Episode 6 Preview

Kylie Jenner Confronts Kourtney Over Christmas Morning Plans | KUWTK | E!

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim decides she’s not going to host the annual family Christmas party this year, which sparks a “family feud” over the holiday plans.

Kourtney decides to step up and host Chrismas Eve, but they’re all trying to figure out who is going to host Christmas morning. Kourtney wants to host that as well, but Kylie Jenner really wants to celebrate Santa at her house with Stormi so that Stormi knows the magic of having Santa come to her house — rather than them making it seem like Santa brought everyone’s presents to Kourtney’s house. Kylie does have a point.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick, who is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and with whom she has an on-again, off-again relationship, struggles over talking about his parents’ deaths when he reunites with a relative from his past.

Disick’s parents, Jeffrey and Bonnie, died in 2013-14 within months of each other. Bonnie passed away in late 2013 after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, then Scott’s father died in January 2014. The cause of death has never been specified. After their deaths, Scott struggled with alcohol and drug abuse. He eventually entered rehab in 2015 because he knew he needed to make some changes and be a better father to his children.

Finally, the episode sees Khloe Kardashian standing in as her mother Kris Jenner’s assistant. That should be fun, if the preview video is any indication.

Khloé Kardashian Plays Kris Jenner's Assistant for the Day | KUWTK | E!

“I’m here to help and make Kris Jenner’s life a breeze,” says Khloe, but then when she is asked to put together promo bags for Kylie Cosmetics, Khloe decides she’d rather hide in the snack room. Then she drops an amazing Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead reference when she tells her mom, “Right on top of that, Rose!”

Next week, on May 7, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is taking a hiatus for some reason, but the show usually airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

