Mother’s Day Brunch & Breakfast Delivery, Takeout or To Go Ideas

Mother’s Day is here, and since most restaurants are still closed for dine-in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be looking for some alternative breakfast and brunch options to treat mom to. Luckily, many restaurants are still offering takeout, delivery and to go options for family meals, as well as a few Mother’s Day specials to boot, so if you’re hoping to treat mom to a delicious holiday meal, we’ve got you covered.

There are still plenty of options for families to order in large, family meals (or small, single-family meals) with dozens of chain restaurants still offering curbside pickup. Denny’s, Cracker Barrel, Panera Bread, P.F. Chang’s and IHOP are all still open and offering pickup and delivery services, among many other restaurants and diners.

Keep reading for a list of some of the most popular chain restaurants that will be open on Sunday, as well as their Mother’s Day deals and specials:

Check Out a List of Popular Restaurants Offering Mother’s Day Takeout, Delivery & Brunch Options Below

Capital Grille: Capital Grille is offering a three-course Mother’s Day dinner for pickup, which features a beef tenderloin and choice of lobster tails or jumbo shrimp. You also have the choice of green beans, mashed potatoes, a chocolate espresso cake (flourless), and lemon tea cookies for various entree sides.

Cheesecake Factory: Most Cheesecake Factory locations are offering takeout or curbside pick-up on Mother’s Day. The restaurant is also offering a deal on gift cards through May 10: when you buy a $50 gift card online, you receive a $10 bonus card.

Chili’s: Chili’s is offering takeout and delivery on Mother’s Day, with a special meal of chicken fajitas or a 6 oz. sirloin on the 3-for-$10 menu. Additionally, each time you purchase a $50 gift card through June 28, you’ll get a bonus $10 e-card to use later.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open for curbside pickup and delivery, and they’re offering free delivery on all Mother’s Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go. The Family Meal Baskets include: All Day Pancake Breakfast, Chicken n’ Dumplins, Scratch-Made Meatloaf, and Sunday Homestyle Chicken. The restaurant is also offering a $10 bonus gift card to use at a later date with every meal basket purchased.

Denny’s: Denny’s is open for pick-up and delivery, with all delivery fees waived through the rest of the month. Denny’s Mother’s Day specials include family share packs, such as the Grand Slam pack and chicken tenders pack (among others), along with deals on sides, drinks and desserts.

IHOP: IHOP has both curbside pickup and delivery on Sunday, and plenty of specials on family feasts; the Pancake Creations feast has eight pancakes, hash browns, bacon, pancake toppings and four servings of scrambled eggs, so there should be plenty to go around. The restaurant also offers 20 percent off on your first online order.

Noodles & Co.: Noodles & Co. has a variety of family meals available for pick-up at all locations, with hundreds of stores also offering curbside pick-up. You can use the promo code “HORIZON” when ordering online or through the app to get free delivery for Mom on Sunday.

Panera Bread: Panera is open for curbside, delivery, and drive-thru services on Mother’s Day. The bakery chain has an excellent “Family Feast Value Meal,” which includes two half sandwiches, two kids’ sandwiches, a large salad, a family-size mac and cheese, and a baguette, which would be perfect for a picnic at home with mom.

P.F. Chang’s: P.F. Chang’s is offering free delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup on Sunday. The restaurant has meals serving four, six, or eight people this year, and they are offering a special “Celebrate Mom” kit, which includes a choice of the Great Wall of Chocolate or NY Style Cheesecake and a mini bottle of Champagne.

Other restaurants open on May 10 and offering touchless delivery, pickup or drive-up services include Qdoba, Red Lobster, Ruth’s Chris, and TGI Fridays, among many more.

You Can Plan a Picnic, Scavenger Hunt or Mimosa Brunch

If you’re looking for other ways to enjoy Mother’s Day this year, there are a variety of fun things you can do with mom at home (near or far). Picnics, scavenger hunts, a virtual “happy hour” complete with mimosas and snacks, and even a night of video-chat board games are all unique, creative ways to enjoy Mother’s Day from afar. You can also plan a spa night in, bring her breakfast in bed, or put together a family slideshow if you’re quarantined together, or do them all virtually through Skype!

