Patrick Parker, Betty Wright’s Son, Was Killed in a Christmas Day Shooting

Betty Wright, the soul and R&B singing icon died on May 10, 2020. She was 66. The singer’s niece confirmed to Heavy that Wight passed away on Mother’s Day.

Sadly, this isn’t the first tragedy to befall the family of the legendary performer. Wright, who was born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida, in 1953, and shot to stardom at age 18 with the release of her hit song, “Clean Up Woman,” was a mother to five children: Aisha, Patrice, Chaka, Asher, and Patrick.

On December 25, 2005, her son Patrick Parker was shot and killed at a holiday party in the Opa-Laka community in South Florida. He was 21 years old at the time of his death. No arrests were ever made in the killing.

According to Jerry Mason’s “The Boogie Report, “The Miami-Dade police say at some point Parker got into a fight with two men, Niaji Brown, 21, and Derrick

Bryant, 18. When it was over, Parker lay dead, across the street from the

hall at 1101 Opa-Locka Blvd, where the party was being held.”

Police weren’t able to confirm what initially started the fight, which landed both Brown and Bryant with treatable injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

At the time, Parker’s mother was on a cruise in the West Indies. After learning of the devastating news, the Grammy Award-winning singer immediately hopped on a chartered helicopter to Miami to be with her family. ‘

Wright said of her son, ‘We were extremely close. I’m just going to reflect on his life, and through prayer, we’ll get through this.”

Wright’s Song, ‘Dry Well’ Was Recorded As A Tribute To Her Son Patrick

Wright officially recorded the song, "Dry Well," as a tribute to her son in 2014

Wright officially recorded the song, “Dry Well,” as a tribute to her son in 2014, but first performed the dedication song in 2012, at a rally in support of the arrest of George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed in central Florida.

At the time, Write told NBC via Reuters of ongoing gun violence in America, “It is something where we need to stop and realize that this is like 2012 and it’s unacceptable. And if I can lend a celebrity voice to it, because when my son died, the way I got through it was through the power of family and the power of prayer. And I began to write it out, as I have always done the pain in my life.”

