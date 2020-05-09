WATCH: Atlanta Braves Star’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Perfect Swing Goes Viral

While all of Major League Baseball remains suspended amid coronavirus, Atlanta Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman has been keeping up with his batting practice with his son Charlie, 3, who apparently has already developed incredibly hitting skills. Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, shared a video on Twitter and Instagram of her husband and Charlie practicing on Saturday, and the post quickly went viral.

Not only is Freeman’s son absolutely adorable, but he also hits a perfect swing off his father’s baseball tee, and then proceeds to perform a celebration dance worth of an MVP Award. Chelsea captioned the video, “Freddie and Freddie 2.0,” and within an hour the clip had over 100K views on Twitter alone.

This isn’t the first time the four-time MLB All-Star and his son have gone viral for their backyard baseball practices during the coronavirus shut down. Chelsea shared an equally adorable video of Freeman, 30, taking swings of their kid’s pitches back in March. And while many might’ve expected the Braves’ player to take it easy on Charlie, he knocked the ball out of the park, or in this case, his backyard.

One user online spoke for many viewers by commenting, “These videos alone will get us through.”

The Latest News Updated On The MLB’s 2020 Season Returning From Lock Down

In a normal world, MLB’s 2020 season would’ve kicked off on March 26, however, as we head into mid-May, a new start date has yet to be officially announced. On May 6, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, “Major League Baseball expects to offer a return-to-play proposal to the MLB Players Association within a week, as teams have begun to encourage players to prepare for a ‘spring’ training that could begin in mid-June and a season that could start in early July, sources familiar with the discussions told ESPN.”

While that sounds like hopeful news, with the current death in America continuously rising, this possible return timetable might be a bit too optimistic. There’s still a lot to figure out before MLB returns, such as the protocol for what happens if a player tests positive for COVID-19, whether or not fans will be able to attend the games, or where games can be played if there’s a sudden outbreak in a particular city.

Want some good baseball news?? I just heard from multiple sources that on June 10th, Spring Training 2 will start. July 1st will be Opening Day and all teams will be playing at their home ballparks. We’ll be discussing it in full on the next @TalkinBaseball_ — Trevor Plouffe (@trevorplouffe) May 4, 2020

Passan reported, “General managers and managers from at least a dozen teams have reached out to players to suggest that they ramp up baseball activities, those familiar with the conversations — including executives, players, and agents — told ESPN. Some teams have suggested that players prepare for a spring training that could begin as early as June 10 and a season that could begin July 1… Other teams, sources said, are being more general in their timetables, understanding the complications that hard dates can cause, and wanting instead to nudge players toward being in game shape.”

In the meantime, Chelsea, who’s been married Freeman since 2014, has found a safe way to keep baseball lovers entertained amid coronavirus.

