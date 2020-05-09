Is ‘SNL’ New or Canceled Tonight? [5/9/2020]

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped Saturday Night Live–not entirely, at least. Though they have done some remote episodes, they have also skipped a few weekends. They will be be airing a new episode on May 9 for their Season 45 finale.

Goodbye to Season 45 of ‘SNL’

The series confirmed the at-home episode on their official Twitter account on May 7. It’s the third remote episode to air since the coronavirus pandemic shut down Studio 8H.

On May 9, Kenan Thompson said he was looking forward to the finale. “Once upon a time I used to be able to be in the same space with these wonderful people for hours on end!! Can’t wait to get back to that!! For now, enjoy the finale!! Tonight!!!” he wrote.

Brad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘SNL’

The last remote episode featured Brad Pitt, who portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the country’s most revered medical experts on the pandemic. In Pitt’s version of Fauci, he talks about how President Donald Trump has been handling the crisis. Pitt’s Fauci specifically talks about Trump claiming there would be a vaccine “relatively soon” and other things Trump has said about the coronavirus during press conferences.

First, he started out with a joke. “I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails,” he said.

He then went into Trump, saying the president has taken some “liberties” regarding misinformation about the coronavirus.

About vaccines, he said “relatively soon” was an interesting phrase. “Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure the vaccine is gonna come real fast,” he said. “But if you tell a friend I’ll be over relatively soon, and then showed up a year and a half later, well you’re friend may be relatively pissed off.”

When Trump said the tests were “beautiful” and that everyone could get one, Pitt’s Fauci had several things to say. “I don’t know if I Would describe the test as beautiful, unless your idea of beauty is to have a cotton swab to your brain,” Pitt said. “Also, when he said, ‘Everyone could get a test,’ what he meant was, almost no one.”

At the end of the clip, which has been viewed nearly 13 million times since it was originally posted on April 25, Pitt takes off his Fauci wig and glasses and sends a heartfelt message to the doctor. “To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm, and clarity during this unnerving time.

The real Dr. Fauci was pleased with Pitt’s interpretation of him. “I think he did great,” he said on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

Don’t miss Saturday Night Live when it airs Saturday, May 9 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

