Is the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion on TV Tonight? 2020 Air Date

Although the season finale of Vanderpump Rules aired last Tuesday, fans have to wait another week before the dramatic and highly-anticipated reunion episode. The 3-part season 8 reunion airs on June 2, June 9, and Jun 16, at 9/8c on Bravo.

Read on to learn more about Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules programming in place for tonight, May 26, and what we know about the reunion episode so far.

May 26’s ‘Secrets Revealed’ Episode Features New, Never-Before-Seen Footage

Although the Vanderpump Rules reunion does not start airing until next week, Bravo has programmed a special filler episode for fans of the reality series to enjoy on Tuesday, May 26. “Secrets Revealed,” which airs at 9/8c on Bravo, features unaired moments between the cast members during the filming of season 8.

The official episode synopsis for “Secrets Revealed” teases that “In never-before-seen moments, Scheana and Stassi bond over their dislike of threesomes, while Dayna and Charli nearly come to blows; Jax explains to Brittany why he can never be left alone with their future kids.”

Before “Secrets Revealed” airs, Bravo’s primetime schedule indicates that a rerun episode of Vanderpump Rules airs on the channel at 8/7c.

The Stars of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Filmed a Remote, Virtual Reunion

With the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders ongoing, season 8’s Vanderpump Rules reunion episode looks a little different this year. Bravo opted to host a virtual reunion, which each cast member tuned into remotely so it could be filmed for the 3-part reunion special.

Even though the reunion was not in-person this season, the cast wants fans to know that there will still be plenty of jaw-dropping drama. Katie Maloney told Hollywood Life “The virtual filming exceeded all of my expectations, actually. I didn’t know how that was going to go, because, you know, even just being on a [virtual] call now, we’re experiencing the difficulties that come with it. But our producers and everyone [on the tech team] figured out just a really amazing, crazy, setup and everything that [helped it go well]. I think it’s going to look really great and then on top of that, we, I think, killed it. I think we shot a really really really good reunion.”

Tom Schwartz felt similarly, adding that the reunion, while digital, will still have “the same intensity and awkwardness, [but] there’s like… there’s one moment I think that will really, really shock people. I can’t even allude to it at all because it would probably give it away. [But] there’s a — there was a shocker. There was a bombshell. I think people are going to be really, really pleased and impressed with and it was like, it went off without a hitch.”

On Instagram, Dayna Kathan said that the reunion taping was “still [expletive] insane and shocking?” in spite of being virtual.

As a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, James Kennedy told Cohen “I thought it was really good. I thought that it was gonna be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, ‘This is the best reunion yet.’ I just didn’t know we were going to get our true emotions across the screen but it worked.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Winner 2020: Who Won Season 3?