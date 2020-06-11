Can You See the Baby in the Window? Photo Explanations & Theories

A photo’s going viral on social media that some people claim is the new “black and blue or white and gold” dress. But others say it’s all a prank. People are claiming that not everyone can see the baby in the window that’s featured in a grainy black-and-white photo. But is that really the case or is it all just a joke?

The photo has been making the rounds on social media, especially on Twitter and Facebook. It shows a baby leaning out a window, but the photo is blurry and out-of-focus. The photo typically accompanies a message that reads something like this: “If you see the baby you are part of a minority who can see ‘paranormal’ things. If you don’t see it, you can’t see those things.”

What’s funny is that pretty much everyone can see the baby in the window, which means we can all see paranormal things. Of course, there’s actually no validity to the idea that this photo reveals your ability to see the paranormal, but it’s an entertaining joke.

Here are some more tweets about the photo.

apparently if u see the baby in the window you’re part of the population who can see paranormal??? WHO DOESNT SEE THE BABY?? pic.twitter.com/E1RiVGBfan — ⌖𝕥𝕣ashley⌖JAKES DAY (@weinerwebber) June 9, 2020

idk if im being trolled or not but i saw this on facebook and people are commenting saying they don’t see the baby in the window?? YALL SEE THE BABY RIGHT??? pic.twitter.com/ccDIF5CLXX — 𝚓𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚎 ✨ (@99kcals) June 10, 2020

Some people are even trying to come up with reasons why someone might not see the baby. On Twitter, @Bapple_Juice wrote: “If you truly cannot see a baby, it might be due to the grey hues of the baby and the window are too similar that it obscure the object in the picture. Increasing the contrast to differentiate the object from the background might make it more apparent. Hope you can see it now.”

So maybe, just maybe, if you legitimately can’t see the baby, this explains why:

If you truly cannot see a baby, it might be due to the grey hues of the baby and the window are too similar that it obscure the object in the picture. Increasing the contrast to differentiate the object from the background might make it more apparent. Hope you can see it now pic.twitter.com/qSQyD30o89 — ᴀᴘᴘʟᴇ ᴊᴜɪᴄᴇ ~🧃 (@Bapple_Juice) June 10, 2020

Someone else joked that the curve in the window is tricking people into thinking there’s a baby.

There’s a curve in the window so that’s probably what people think the baby is pic.twitter.com/gymneskLNe — arikesona (@gvgbinge) June 11, 2020

One person even drew the baby to help:

can u see the baby now pic.twitter.com/6zKe5rhrn2 — C ♥ (@cy____s) June 11, 2020

Some people are posting photos without the baby, just to trick people.

Why do people keep saying there’s a baby in the window? I don’t see anything pic.twitter.com/rG5T0wDxFi — Ajerss (@Ajerss) June 11, 2020

People keep saying there isn’t a baby in this photo looking out the window!! But I can see one?? Am I going back insane?? pic.twitter.com/03MC1q43ir — MAKEUP BY HAYDN (@makeupbyhaydn) June 10, 2020

In short, the photo is a joke. Most people who are saying they can’t see the baby in the window are likely playing along, while others are posting other photos that legitimately don’t have the baby in it. But nothing about the photo reveals if you can see paranormal things or not.

seen multiple people rt the baby in the window thing saying "it's just a window".. y'all really think you're pulling some funny shit by saying you don't see it but in reality you're potentially triggering tons of people who struggle with paranoia and delusions. it's not funny. — austin | BLM (@officersIater) June 9, 2020

Part of what gives this away is people saying that if you can see the baby, you’re “part of the minority.” But in fact, pretty much everyone can see the baby. If there are legitimately a few people who can’t see the baby (which Heavy can’t confirm), then perhaps they have trouble differentiating certain grey hues. But that’s just a guess at this time.

Truth or Fiction pointed out that this meme has been going on for a while. They found a version from back in 2016.

uns não viram nada e outros um bebê, os que enxergam o bebê podem ver a dimensão paranormal…

e vocês? o que viram nessa foto? pic.twitter.com/wMbRdTNptE — baby c. (@btsmwla) December 1, 2016

According to Truth or Fiction, posts like these spread because they start out with some people who are in on the joke and comment that they can’t see the baby, helping the mythology of the photo spread faster. If everyone immediately said they could see the baby, there wouldn’t be much interest in the photo or the joke.

The origin of the photo hasn’t been tracked down yet, but we will update this story if it is. Some people thought it was from The Royals stunt in 2015, but that was an older man who crawled out of the window naked for a promo for the TV show.

Since people started sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of jokes and puzzles have been circulating the Internet faster than normal.

This is just one of many circulating on sites like Facebook and Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some riddles that might also keep you entertained. If you’ve seen the “How Many Ducks Do You See?” riddle and were stumped, check out Heavy’s explanation here. If you ran into the “I Met a Man on London Bridge” riddle and have no idea what the man’s name is, you can find the answer in Heavy’s story here. The answer to the “You Enter a Bedroom” riddle is here, and the answer to the “Can You Open the Lock Using These Clues?” riddle is here.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates