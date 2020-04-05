Can You Open the Lock Using These Clues? The Answer to the Viral Riddle

There is a new puzzle trending on the internet and it’s being shared all across social media. It’s a riddle called “Can you open the lock using these clues?” There are a series of hints about which digits are in the answer. The riddle itself is in the image at the top of this post.

There are five hints to use for the answer:

682: One digit is right and in its place

614: One digit is right but in the wrong place

206: Two digits are right but both are in the wrong place

738: All digits are wrong

380: One digit is right but in the wrong place

Feeling stumped? If you’re ready to find out the answer to the riddle, keep reading.

The Puzzle Can Be Solved Following a Series of Steps and Deductions, Explained Below

The correct answer to the “Can you open the lock using these clues” riddle is 042. Now you know the answer, you can read through the clues again and see how each one applies to the answer.

Because the fourth clause eliminates 7, 3 and 8 as possibilities, the fifth clause means that 0 is the correct number but in the wrong position. The third clause indicates that the right digits, including the 0, are in the wrong place. That means the 0 must be the first number of the code.

Based on the first and second clause, the 6 must be eliminated as a possibility because it’s in the same place in both clauses, but one clause says it’s in the right place and the other clause says it’s in the wrong place. So by looking at the first clause, we can determine that 6 and 8 are both eliminated (the 8 due to the fourth clause), meaning that the 2 is right and in its place.

The final number can be solved using the second clause. Because the digit remaining to be solved is the second digit, the answer must be 4 and not 1. The digit is right but in the wrong place, so it can’t be 1, which is already in the middle, so it must be 4, meaning the full answer is 042.

The Riddle Has Gone Viral With People Sharing Answers and Alternative Puzzles

Many people have been sharing the puzzle online, with people replying their guesses. One person joked as a response:

The answer is "YES" since the question is, if you can open the lock using the clues, not what is the combination. 😅 — RJ (@rjcxbxxg) March 30, 2020

Other people have posted alternative riddles on social media with the same concept of having a three-digit lock combination as the answer, with a series of hints provided to figure out each digit.

CAN YOU OPEN THE LOCK USING THE CLUES? READY, SET, COMMENT YOUR ANSWERS. SN: I CREATED THIS ONE… pic.twitter.com/jdMTSKP1vl — Mr_Fisher (@Mr_Educated10) April 5, 2020

