Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Calls Seahawks QB the ‘Most Beautiful Man’

Russell Wilson received high praise from his wife Ciara on Father’s Day who called the Seahawks quarterback “the most beautiful man” in a lengthy Instagram post. Ciara also praised Wilson’s commitment to being a father and how he brings the kids “so much comfort and joy.”

“There’s not a moment or day where you don’t think of or include our little ones,” Ciara explained on Instagram. “Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you ❤️ Happy Fathers Day Honey @DangeRussWilson! I love you sooo much! 🥰 #FathersDay.”

The couple is the proud parents of daughter Sienna and are expecting a baby boy in the coming months. Ciara also has a son Future from a previous relationship that Wilson has also grown close with.

Wilson Called Being a Father the ‘Greatest Gift in the World’

Wilson responded to Ciara’s heartfelt message with a note of his own. The star quarterback discussed how much he enjoyed being a father and is “forever grateful” for their relationship.

“I’m forever grateful that Jesus has allowed me to love you and our beautiful, intelligent, and kind children,” Wilson responded on Instagram to Ciara. “It’s the greatest gift in the world to love and guide and father these two and our 3rd on the way! ‘The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.’ ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭23:24‬ ‭NIV‬‬”

Wilson and Ciara are excitedly anticipating their family growing by one. The couple has not announced a due date, but it will be interesting to see if the baby arrives before the NFL season.

Wilson & Ciara Got Married in a Castle in England in 2016

The couple spared no expense as they got married in a destination wedding on July 6, 2016. According to US Weekly, the wedding took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England in front of more than 100 close friends and family. Future was the ring bearer decked out in a custom Armani suit to match Wilson.

The star-studded wedding party included La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Jimmy Graham. During a 2019 interview with Red Table Talk, Ciara cited their conversations, and Wilson’s ability to love Future as a big reason they connected.

“It was different. I had never had that feeling in my life,” Ciara said, per ET Online. “It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He’s consistent. That consistency is so crucial. He was like this, open arms. And he was like, ‘I got you.’ Just the detail. Whenever he would think about me, he would think about my son. And to love me is to love my son. We come together. It’s dope. It’s a different level of love.”

