VideoVideo related to watch: single mom cristina rae sings 2 golden buzzer agt performances 2020-06-09T22:01:47-04:00

During the third week of America’s Got Talent auditions, Cristina Rae was the night’s golden buzzer act. At the end of her audition, judge Heidi Klum slammed her hand down on the golden buzzer, sending Rae straight to the live shows.

Rae’s audition was an unusual one for AGT, as judge Simon Cowell asked her to sing a second song after she concluded her first audition number, a powerful rendition of “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. For her second selection, Rae brought the audience and judges to their feet with a more upbeat selection, “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones.

When asked why she chose to audition for AGT, Rae said, “I need this to change my life. As you can see, I’m a single mom. And I was living in my vehicle while I was pregnant.” She said that winning America’s Got Talent could get her and her son into their own home, adding that she wants him to have his own bedroom.

After her second performance, Howie Mandel told Rae, “You know what you did to this brand new house? You blew the roof off it.” Cowell called her voice “insanely good,” adding, “There’s absolutely no point making shows like this unless we find people like you.”

Rae Won Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater With Her Version of ‘In the Air Tonight’

VideoVideo related to watch: single mom cristina rae sings 2 golden buzzer agt performances 2020-06-09T22:01:47-04:00

The America’s Got Talent auditions was not the first time Rae sang “In the Air Tonight” in front of a major audience. Her stunning cover of the well-known song won her Amateur Night at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York.

According to the talent agency Bloc Agency’s website, Rae is one of their clients. Her bio reveals that her “first big job was singing background for country music artist, Trace Adkins, at the CMA Fest.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Is Now Engaged