‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Is Now Engaged

Lesley Murphy became part of “Bachelor Nation” as a contestant on Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor; he eliminated her in week 7 of the competition. Murphy returned as a cast member on the franchise for their spin-off season of Bachelor Winter Games, during which she was romantically linked to Dean Unglert before the ultimately broke up.

As of earlier this year, Murphy has found her forever love – she is currently engaged to her fiancé Alex Kavanaugh.

In an interview with Life & Style, Murphy reflected on her time with the Bachelor franchise, and how it ultimately led her to Kavanaugh. She said, “The moment I was at complete peace with myself, I found Alex,” she says. “I thought that’s so cool because it wasn’t meant for me to find anybody on national TV. I think I had to go through these certain life experiences and heal my own.”

Kavanaugh Proposed to Murphy on a Beach in February

Murphy and Kavanaugh announced their engagement after almost 2 years of dating in February 2020. The elaborate proposal took place on a beach at sunset, and Kavanaugh made sure to have the whole once-in-a-lifetime experience recorded and photographed for them.

In an Instagram post, Murphy shared the exciting news with her followers, writing, “We met through a broken drone, so it was only fitting that @drone.pilot proposed by flying the ring in via model airplane attached to a flying machine! I love that this man thinks so far outside the box as well as the personal touches he threw in, an ode to my work in travel. It was our 9th date when we visited Norway together (yes I counted) and I knew this would be one for the books…but I didn’t know then that it would be the most epic love story. Cut to 18 months later, we’ve now seen over 25 countries together! I can’t believe he has said YES to every adventure with me since that fateful day we met. Now it’s my turn :) A resounding yes over and over and over.”

Similarly, Kavanaugh took to social media to reflect on the fact that Murphy said “yes” to his proposal for marriage. Part of his lengthy, heartfelt caption read, “I’ve known Lesley has been the one for a very long time. Ever since she walked through that gate of my old house back in 2018 in need of her drone being fixed, which I didn’t fix… I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME! I’ve been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment. Words can’t really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have. Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together.”

Murphy & Kavanaugh Were Planning to Get Married This Year, but Coronavirus Postponed Their Plans

Since their February engagement, Murphy has kept her Instagram fans up-to-date on the wedding planning, even sharing a photo from a day spent trying on wedding dresses. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders in place, it is possible that Murphy and Kavanaugh’s wedding, like so many others this year, will be impacted.

In one post, Murphy joked “Since wedding plans are on hold, we may just have to make a baby first.”

More recently, she responded to curious fans wondering if their wedding would be happening this year, writing, “Wedding update: There is no update so here are some photos from the proposal that feels like a million years ago when we were allowed to mix and mingle and frolic on beaches. Brides and Grooms of 2020, what’s the plan??”

A 3-hour special of the highlights of Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, featuring Lesley Murphy, airs on Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Who Daniel Thomas Broderick Left Out of His Will