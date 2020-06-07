Cuban Doll Addresses Leaked Sex Tape With Tadoe [VIDEO]

After a sex tape featuring Cuban Doll and ex-boyfriend Tadoe was leaked online, the rapper took to Instagram to say that video was leaked by Ari. On Saturday, Cuban Doll, whose real name is Aaliyah Keef, explained her side of the story on Instagram live.

The 22-year-old “On Point” rapper said, “That b**** Ari, okay, you’re so happy that you got a tape of me Tadoe f***in from last year on my birthday or whatever and I was drunk. I don’t give a f***. It’s effecting my nieces and nephews, they gotta see that. They gotta get on the internet and see their auntie. You feel what I’m saying? That’s the only really thing I just really care about it. My Daddy.. my family gotta see that.”

“The b**** has been holding the video over my head for about six months now. Like ‘I’mma gonna post the video, I’mma post the video’…and I said ‘Go ahead!'” Cuban Doll continued. “I don’t give a f***. But she took the video out of Tadoe’s phone. Congratulations, b***. You f***ing played yourself… You can’t do s*** like that. Ari – you a lame a** b****.

When the sex taped first leaked online, many viewers believed it was Ari in the video. But then after seeing the distinctive tattoos featured on the woman’s body, it was clear that it was Cuban Doll. Ari’s boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo tweeted, “Stop tagging me in that s***. Y’all stupid as hell that ain’t us.”

Cuban Doll speaks out after an old sex tape surfaces online. “I’m Sorry!” pic.twitter.com/xG03vyfZfa — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 6, 2020

Ari, whose Instagram handle is @shortyfromtalibann seemingly responded to the allegations via Instagram video. She simply said, “Boo f***ing hoo.” However, later on Saturday evening, Ari deleted her Instagram page.

Ari & Cuban Doll Starting Having Beef in December 2019

In December 2019, a situation arose between Cuban Doll and Ari after the latter started dating Tadoe. The Shade Room shared a video that showed Ari throwing out all of Cuban Doll’s belongings from Tadoe’s home.

“All her s*** is gone,” Ari said while shoving items off the apartment balcony.

Cuban Doll Accused Tadoe of Domestic Violence In 2018



As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Cuban Doll dated Tadoe, a Chicago-based rapper, on and off between 2017 and 2019. In May 2018, Cuban Doll posted a series of since-deleted photos on Instagram revealing bruises from an alleged fight with Tadoe after he discovered she was speaking to Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Cuban Doll said, “I’ve been scared to speak out on this situation but I refuse to continue to hurt in silence. This isn’t the first or second or third time that this has happened to me. It has been happening for a while and I never spoke about it publicly because I never want people to think that I’m weak.”

The rapper’s since deleted posted including a lengthy caption that read, “Domestic violence is no joke ! Y’all making one big joke out of this making songs & memes but what if it was your mother then what I guess y’all would laugh in her face & tell her she deserve everything that’s happening and for a 26yr old man to go and make a song with some younger kid just shows you there [sic] true colors.”

Cuban Doll is referring to the song “I Kill People” which Tadoe was working on with Trippie Redd and Chief Keef.

