WATCH: Philadelphia Couple Gets Married Amid George Floyd Protest

Dr. Kerry-Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon tied the knot during a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Video of the happy couple standing outside the Logan Hotel in their fancy wedding attire quickly went viral.

Perkins looked stunning in her white wedding dress and veil, while Gordon looked sharp in his black tuxedo. When the newlyweds lean in to kiss, the crowd erupts into cheers. After they posed for pictures, the couple then joined the protest marching along Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward City Hall.

The wedding video has racked up nearly 700K views since it was posted on Twitter. The couple was identified by a cousin who commented on the tweet, “That’s my cousin! #BlackLivesMatter #BlackLove.”

According to her LinkedIn account, Perkins has worked as an obstetric and gynecology resident physician at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital since 2014. She also serves as a captain in the United States Army Reserve.

As she’s described on the couple’s wedding website, “Whenever she is not delivering babies, she can be found either: cuddled in the arms of her Prince Charming, Mike; in her makeshift salon doing all different styles of braids; working out at the gym; exploring; partying – indeed she is the life of any party! Once she gets started on the dance floor, she can’t seem to stop.”

As for the groom, “Mike is a USA Navy veteran having served between 1995 and 1999 as an aviation electronics technician working on F-14 fighter jets on the USS Independence and USS Kitty Hawk. He has a vast history exploring the world and learning about numerous cultures. His experience spanned the countries of Japan, Australia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Thailand, Guam, Malasia, and Hawaii. Currently, he works as a WIFI deployment manager with Comcast.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Thousands of People Joined the George Floyd Protest in Philadelphia on Saturday

Peaceful protest underway at the Art Museum steps pic.twitter.com/uIKYh6nYEl — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) June 6, 2020



The newlyweds had quite a lot of guests at their public nuptials on June 6. According to CBS 3, thousands filled the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday to join the protest organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which started around noon.

While peaceful protests take place outside the Art Museum on Saturday, the city remains under curfew for the eighth straight day. Philadelphia residents must be off the streets by 8 p.m. and remain home until 6 a.m.

While major cities such as Los Angeles and Washington D.C. have canceled their evening curfews, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is still worried about looting and violence. During the curfew, only essential workers are allowed to leave their home

“We are concerned,” Outlaw said. “This isn’t a typical type of theft that you would see. We know, just from Saturday and Sunday, that there’s explosives being used to access either ATMs or fires being set off around the city of various buildings and vehicles, is most certainly of concern.”

