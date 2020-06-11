Find the Cat: Here’s the Answer to the Viral Photo Puzzle

Can you find the cat hidden in a now-viral photo? The photo shows a crowded bookcase, and now people are trying to find the cat hidden there. If you’re still trying to find the cat, read on for the answer.

This photo is kind of like a feline version of Where’s Waldo. And since both cats and Where’s Waldo are so popular, it’s no surprise that this tricky picture has gone viral on social media.

The photo was first shared on June 7 by Kate Hinds. She’s the planning editor for WNYC, a public radio station. She posted the photo to her Twitter timeline.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

If you’d like a hint, here’s what her sweet cat looks like:

My cat and I have built up a lot of trust with each other over the years — see how close she is to the wheel of my chair? pic.twitter.com/5h8hrxMbv0 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 10, 2020

So where is her cat? Read on for the answer.

Here’s Where the Cat Can Be Found

First, here’s another hint: the cat is close to The Power Broker.

Does that help?

Here’s where the cat can be found:

She posted a closeup to help:

The Power Nap Broker pic.twitter.com/EEWraGhM6i — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

Kate Hinds’ cat is named Norah, by the way.

2/ Meet @katehinds’ cat Norah, who will literally sit on anything. pic.twitter.com/5VyFatZetD — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) August 8, 2019

Someone else pointed out that her cat was very close to a picture of a bird, which was pretty funny.

How is this even possible? pic.twitter.com/loak8Va5lW — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 7, 2020

Someone commented that as a cat owner, they knew exactly where to look for the cat first:

As a cat owner, i knew exactly where to look first pic.twitter.com/k3YtA5Ib3I — kurei👻 (@kureihii) June 7, 2020

Hinds is now sharing “Find the Cat” photos regularly. Here are some more you might enjoy:

Today in Find the Cat pic.twitter.com/cCX2gl9ny7 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 11, 2020

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/a2D8MuPuJr — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 9, 2020

Today’s episode of find the cat pic.twitter.com/X6GwLJNiDH — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 4, 2020

She’s been posting “Find the Cat” challenges for a while, so you should probably follow her Twitter account for the latest ones.

Today’s spot the cat challenge, “all the humans are home and making noise on their computers” edition pic.twitter.com/or30Fb8UT6 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 6, 2020

This one’s easier:

Today’s spot the cat — video edition pic.twitter.com/8wUHIVpUl9 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 5, 2020

This one’s a little more difficult:

Today’s spot the cat challenge — high difficulty level pic.twitter.com/by0tmOrabz — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 2, 2020

Today’s challenge: can you spot the cat in the very messy closet? pic.twitter.com/bpGHcCsL2j — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 27, 2020

This one’s a little tougher:

Kids! Stuck at home with nothing to do? Open your 👀 and play a game of “can you spot the cat in this image!” pic.twitter.com/1WVKxP2YyX — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 26, 2020

Hinds loves sharing stories about her cat on Twitter. Here’s another cute picture of her cat from this month:

You know summer is here when my cat positions herself directly in front of the fan pic.twitter.com/mCkU7kzhMJ — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 6, 2020

Last month, Hinds shared that her cat likes to guard the room she works in and will meow like crazy if she closes the door. I can relate to this, because my cat Mufasa does the same thing if I close my office door. Cats don’t like being kept away from their loved ones.

My cat guards the room I work in and if I dare — DARE — to shut the door to keep the noise levels down (kids schooling in other room) she MEOWS HER HEAD OFF pic.twitter.com/GM4HzH6FP8 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) May 6, 2020

In April she shared her cat’s “Kingdom of Boxes”:

Welcome to my cat’s kingdom of boxes pic.twitter.com/JeWj1BOYMx — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 29, 2020

I especially love this photo because her cat is right next to a painting of her cat:

Today in find the (flesh and blood) cat pic.twitter.com/2bCLC3NJsg — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 28, 2020

Her cat likes to pose in front of images of her:

And here’s a little Christmas flashback of Norah that Hinds shared.

Every year I forget how our cat attacks the buttons on the tree skirt and then am reminded anew pic.twitter.com/S1qLpL9DAQ — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) December 10, 2019

Hinds’ local bodega even has a cat that just turned 11:

This is just one of many puzzles that are circulating on sites like Facebook and Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic. If you enjoy riddles, we have quite a few for you to check out too. If you’ve seen the “How Many Ducks Do You See?” riddle and were stumped, check out Heavy’s explanation here. If you ran into the “I Met a Man on London Bridge” riddle and have no idea what the man’s name is, you can find the answer in Heavy’s story here. The answer to the “You Enter a Bedroom” riddle is here, and the answer to the “Can You Open the Lock Using These Clues?” riddle is here.

