Hallmark’s ‘Love Under the Olive Tree’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its June TV movie series with Love Under the Olive Tree, starring Tori Anderson and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love Under the Olive Tree premieres on Saturday, June 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on June 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 23 at 8 p.m., June 27 at 7 p.m., and June 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When feisty Nicole and competitive Jake face-off, they never expect sparks to fly.”

‘Love Under the Olive Tree’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love Under the Olive Tree was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, by Bar None Productions and Vector Film Services, according to IMDb.

Here’s a sneak peek around the set where the movie was filmed.

And here are some photos from the writer.

Some posts from back in September indicate that the movie was originally scheduled to premiere in September 2019 but got delayed.

The movie was filmed in B.C. in July 2019.

They wrapped in early August, according to Instagram posts.

They did a lot on set to give a nice fall feeling to the movie even though it was filmed in the hot summer months.

Some refer to the movie’s filming location as Hollywood North.

Here’s a photo from the first day of filming.

Meet The Cast for ‘Love Under the Olive Tree’

Tori Anderson stars as Nicole. She was the lead on CW’s short-lived No Tomorrow. She also starred in Hallmark’s Return to Christmas Creek in November 2018.

She also has a recurring role on Blindspot as Blake Crawford. Her many credits also include Caught (Ada), Killjoys (Sabine), The LA Complex (Charlotte Lake), The Other Kingdom (Queen Titania), MsLabelled (Drew), Open Heart (Dr. London Blake), Reign, Killing Daddy, The Mermaid, To Have and to Hold, Cable Beach, and more. She lives in Toronto.

Benjamin Hollingsworth stars as Jake. We last saw him in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love in November 2019. His previous credits include Virgin River (Dan Brady), Code Black (Mario), Can’t Buy Me Love (2017 TV movie), Vendetta, Backstrom, Motive, A Wish Come True, The Lottery, Cult (Peter Grey), CIS Miami, Divine: The Series (Father Andrew), The Beautiful Life: TBL (Chris), The Line (Evan), The Cutting Edge 3, and more.

Hrothgar Matthews (right above) stars as Tom. His previous credits include When Calls the Heart (Ned Yost), Motherland: Fort Salem, Garage Sale Mysteries, Morning Show Mysteries, Lost in Space, The Romeo Section, Arctic Air, Once Upon a Time, Da Vinci’s City Hall (Sgt. Charlie Klotchko), Human Cargo, Tom Stone (Mark Fellows), The X-Files (Galen and others in the 1990s), and more.

Laura Drummond (center above) stars as Gloria. Her many credits include The Man in the High Castle, Travelers, iZombie, The Little Prince (voice), Starship Operators (Imari voice), The Dead Zone, Stargate SG-1, and more.

Shawn Roberts (above left) stars as Adam Caulfield. His credits include Heartland (Sam Langston), Tainted, Designated Survivor, Ms. Matched, Saving Hope, Feed the Gods, The Tomorrow People, Cracked, Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief, Flashpoint, Wild Roses, Falcon Beach (Hurst), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Dean), and more.

Gardiner Millar (center, second row above) stars as Grandpa Frank. His credits include Dead to Me, Project Blue Book, The Flash, See, No Tomorrow, The 100, Siren, When Calls the Heart, Agent X, True Justice, The 4400, Stargate SG-1, and more.

Marc-Anthony Massiah (above left) stars at Principal Evans. His many credits include Supergirl, Nancy Drew, 37-Teen, You Me Her (Marty), Harry & Meghan, Arrow, The Arrangement, Tips, Reapers, Bates Motel, Once Upon a Time, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jerry Wasserman (Grandpa Raphael)

Barry Levy (Maxwell)

Robyn Bradley (Eleanor)

Andrew Dunbar (Billy Stevens)

Amanda May (Julie)

June B. Wilde (Judge Monroe)

Karen Holness (Mayor Evans)

Isis Wright (Tourist)

Kyle Toy (Choreographer)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

