Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His ‘Girlfriend’

It seems like things are official for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper took to Twitter on Monday, writing, “‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f***.’ Life imitated art on that one,” he said, referring to his song, “Bloody Valentine.”

While she was still married to Brian Austin Green, Fox starred as Kelly’s love interest for the video, which was released in May. The duo nearly kissed, sparking romance rumors at the time.

The couple was spotted kissing in Los Angeles on the same day, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail. They got drinks at Mr. Furley’s Bar in Los Angeles.

The following day, Fox’s name became a top-trending Twitter topic as users discussed the new couple. Some praised Kelly, who also reportedly dated Chantel Jeffries and Sommer Ray during the coronavirus breakdown. Foxs name had nearly 20,000 mentions.

Chantel Jeffries, Megan Fox, and Sommer Ray in less than a year. Pain. Just Pain. pic.twitter.com/YLKgYyCNtM — 🇰🇷 (@thfcjames__) June 16, 2020

Green Confirmed On His Podcast He and Fox Were Ending Their Marriage

Days after the video was released, Green confirmed he and Fox had split. “I will always love her, and I know she will always love me,” he said on his podcast on May 18, according to Us Weekly. “As far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

At the time, Green said there wasn’t anything romantic between Kelly and Fox. “Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy,” he said. “And I trust her judgment.”

There arent any hard feelings between the two. “It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody … it’s just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they’re with may not be on that same path,” Green said.

During the podcast, as noted by iHeartRadio, Green revealed that she realized their 10-year relationship might be coming to an end while she was filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass out of the country with Kelly.

She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me. I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.

Green and Fox Were Married Since 2010

Green and Fox have been married since 2010. They share three children together: Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7. Fox first filed for divorce in 2015, but it was dismissed last year. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Fox isn’t the only one moving on. The Daily Mail Green tied to Courtney Stodden, who was 16 years old when she married Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison. At the time, he was 51 years old and widely criticized for the wedding.

Stodden hasn’t talked about Green on social media, though she wrote a cryptic Instagram message on May 28 that seemed to be directed at her ex. “He tried to make me feel old and controlled … but I’m really just young and fun,” she wrote.

