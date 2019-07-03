Baker Mayfield Hangs Out With Machine Gun Kelly in L.A.

Cleveland celebrities united on the West Coast, with Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield and his soon-to-be wife Emily Wilkinson taking in a Machine Gun Kelly concert in Los Angeles.

Wilkinson posted a picture on Instagram posing with the rapper.

“(Machine Gun Kelly) thanks for having us! You put on one hell of a show. Can’t wait for the new music!,” she wrote in the caption of the photo of Mayfield and MGK doing a horns pose.

Machine Gun Kelly — aka Colson Baker — is a noted Browns fan, with Cleveland being his hometown. He’s referenced the team in his lyrics, played during halftime of one of the games and one of his most popular songs is simply called, “Cleveland.”

In the song “I Know” he delivers the lyrics: “C-L-E, man I rep my town. Everyday bleed that orange and brown.”

In January, Mayfield was spotted in the studio with Machine Gun Kelly as he worked on his new music.

Machine Gun Kelly also posted a video sharing drinks with Odell Beckham Jr., welcoming the star wide receiver to town after he was traded to the Browns from the Giants this offseason.

MGK is set to release his new album “Hotel Diablo” on July 5.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Preparing for Wedding

A large chunk of the Browns are out on the West Coast not only to get in some training with Mayfield, but also for the QB’s wedding, which is set for this weekend.

Wilkinson posted about the wedding recently, saying, “Two weeks from today, I’ll be waking up as your WIFE.”

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Wilkinson and Mayfield’s relationship became public when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Clippers game in January 2018.

Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long-term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl,” he wrote in the post. “Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

Last season, Mayfield supplanted Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets and went on to throw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns, breaking the record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB.