Real Housewives of New York Release New Midseason Taglines

The Real Housewives of New York has released new midseason taglines for all of its castmembers. The show is currently on hiatus but will return on Thursday, July 2 at 9 pm E.T.

In a video shared by Bravo on June 29, 2020, the ladies shared their new taglines, except for Tinsley Mortimer, who exited the show midseason. The new taglines make references to some of the moments we’ve seen so far on Season 12, including Luann de Lesseps’ drama from the lower level. Here are their new taglines:

Dorinda Medley: “Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh.”

Leah McSweeney: “I’ll say sorry for what I’ve done, but never for who I am.”

Sonja Morgan: “I’m no one’s arm candy, I’m the whole bowl of sugar.”

Luann de Lesseps: “I rise above the drama — and won’t settle for the lower level.”

Ramona Singer: “So what if I’m self-involved, who else should I be involved with?”

Changing Taglines Midseason is a First for Bravo

According to E! Online, Bravo has never changed the Housewives’ taglines midseason before. E! describes it as a “change-up never done before by Bravo.”

Many of the RHONY castmembers shared their taglines on Instagram. In a June 29, 2020 post, Leah McSweeney posted a photo of her new tagline with the caption, “New mid season tag line alert!!! I will forever sting like a b*tch though. #RHONY”

Luann de Lesseps also shared a short video clip of her new tagline on her Instagram page, with the caption, “#NEWTAGLINES New Lu & Improved. We are back this Thursday July 2nd 9/8c.”

The Rest of Season 12 Will be Full of Drama

In a recent super teaser shared by Bravo which shared snippets of what’s to come on Season 12, it looks like plenty of drama will ensue. In the super teaser, Dorinda Medley is filmed saying, “Do you think it’s nice when you have a good girlfriend and they say right away, are you drunk?”

The super teaser also showed fights between many of the wives, including Medley and Lesseps, Morgan and Lesseps, and Singer and Morgan. Singer is also seen in the super teaser yelling at the camera people yelling, “Cameras down! We’re done!”

During the remainder of Season 12, the cast will also take a trip to Mexico, as reported by Us Weekly. And, as per usual, they will also go to Medley’s house in The Berkshires–or “The Bezerkshires”, as the ladies like to call it. In a recent interview with Heavy, friend Elyse Slaine shared that the women will be joined by a “surprise guest” during the trip to The Berkshires.

