‘Bachelor’ Alum Now Dating Award-Winning Photographer

On Monday, June 8, ABC is debuting a new series on June 8 called The Bachelor’s Greatest Seasons Ever. Hosted by Chris Harrison, it will take a look back at the most romantic, most dramatic seasons from the Bachelor/ette franchise over the years as we all wait for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette to begin filming.

The premiere episode focuses on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, which means it will definitely be showcasing the girl everyone fell in love with, Sarah Herron. She finished in ninth place, but she took first place in America’s heart during her time on The Bachelor and later on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise. Ahead of Lowe’s episode of Greatest Seasons, here’s what you need to know about what Herron has been up to since she last appeared on the Bachelor franchise.

Sarah Has Been Dating Dylan Brown For Over Three Years

In early 2017, Herron met videographer/photographer Dylan Brown, explaining in a 2018 Instagram post how they met:

Last year I was looking to hire a videographer for our first SheLift retreat in Colorado. Dylan came highly recommended by an old colleague and friend. After our first day of working together as director + producer, I was pretty certain I had a crush on him. My sister was quick to accuse that I only had a crush on him because ‘he was the only boy I’d seen in 72 hours’ [at an all-girls retreat] but I knew it was something more. I was drawn to his creative instinct, expertise on the ski hill, ability to direct firmly yet allow for compassion in a vulnerable environment. We went on our first date the afternoon after the retreat ended in his small mountain town of Carbondale, CO. My sister sat at the table across the room (bless) while Dylan and I sipped coffee and talked. When Dylan walked me to my car, I stood on my tiptoes to kiss him goodbye. Taken aback by my forwardness, Dylan was undeniably hooked. I explained that ‘we move fast on The Bachelor,’ and apparently it worked. One year to the date and we just wrapped our second SheLift ski retreat, and I now live in said small mountain town. This time Dylan and I are in love, we’re partners and we’re reliving the memories of our year in review. I couldn’t have gotten through this incredible weekend without him, his support, direction, ability to be a single male in a room with 20+ women, a hair model and first crush for five indescribably special little human girls is what makes him the most incredible man I know. I’m not surprised that I met Dylan while distracted, fully devoted to my life’s work – because it brought someone equally as deserving and understanding to the table. Because of our unique circumstance of meeting, I’ll forever be grateful for my partner and best friend. Swipe right to see our first flirty text.

The two have been inseparable ever since. Most recently, they’ve been quarantining together with their dog, Rio. Herron wrote on April 20 of the experience, “The truth is, not many of us are designed to spend 24/7 with not only the people in our household, but ONLY the people in our household… indefinitely … I also know that for many, being home with a significant other (or family member), isn’t so picturesque right now. If shelter in place has brought you closer to your partner, I see you. But if it’s also made you insecure, frustrated, irritable, uncertain, or even single, I see you, too. Just my friendly PSA that there is no perfect quarantine love story.”

Brown is an Award-Winning Photographer and Videographer

According to Brown’s official website, he got his start as a sports photographer for newspapers in Montana and Utah. Now as a photographer and videographer, he focuses on “brand storytelling through compelling marketing campaigns, as well as editorial, commercial, and gallery work.”

He has produced content for REI, Athleta, Canon USA, LifeStraw, Cinch Jeans, Marble Distilling, Delta Airlines, Zappos, and SheLift, plus he won awards for his 2018 three-party contemporary still series about the desert southwest called “Impermanence.”

