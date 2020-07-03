Bassnectar Allegations: DJ Announces Indefinite Hiatus From Music Business

Bassnectar, the popular dubstep and electronica DJ, has announced an indefinite hiatus from the music business after an Instagram page, EvidenceAgainstBassnectar appeared.

Bassnectar real name Lorin Ashton, 42, is accused of soliciting sex from teenage girls across the Instagram page. At the time of writing, there are 54 testimonies on the page. The first post on the page came on June 29.

Ashton said that he came across his stage moniker after he met a man who handed him a sticker that read, “Butterfly Beings Drink Bass Nectar.”

Ashton Says That He Is ‘Stepping Back From His Position of Power & Privilege’

On the evening of July 3, Ashton posted to his social media channels. Despite saying that he would be “stepping back” from music, Ashton continued to deny the “rumors.” The DJ said:

I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability. I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing. The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry. I am handing off our nonprofit Be Interactive to a diverse team to continue without my involvement moving forward. Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future.

Ashton Denied the Allegations; Saying He Felt He Made “Beautiful Connections or Lasting Friendships’ With Women He Met on the Road

for anyone not in this group, a message from Bassnectar: pic.twitter.com/si07bCKHk0 — shaelyn ♒︎ (@shaelynspacyyy) June 29, 2020

According to Your EDM, Ashton originally denied the allegations on June 29 in a “private Facebook fan group.” Ashton said that, “The rumors of sexual misconduct that are circulating about me are completely untrue.” Ashton added that that was all he wanted to say on the matter “because it truly is that simple.” Ashton described all of his previous relationships as being “consensual.” Ashton wrote that he was an “ally of women and stand in solidarity with victims. Thank you to all those who are listening to real victims of abuse and standing to support women.”

Ashton said that some of the relationships he had with women while the DJ was in his “20s and 30s” as he was “traveling constantly” resulted in “a beautiful connection or lasting friendship.” Ashton said that most of the women he met while he was on tour are younger than him. Ashton also offered to connect those who felt as though they were victims with female members of his staff.

That statement concluded with the words:

If you are a real victim of real sexual violence, we support you 100% and stand with you. If you are attempting to hijack the movement of supporting victims by promoting false accusations you are disrespecting women and causing more pain. If you see anyone spreading misinformation or disinformation online, it may be best to not even engage.

