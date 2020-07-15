Doug Armstrong Update on My 600-lb Life: Where is He Today?

Doug Armstrong weighed 684 pounds when he first appeared on Season 5 of TLC’s hit reality series My 600-lb Life. The reality star had turned to food as an emotional crutch after overcoming drug and alcohol dependency in 2017, so he traveled to Houston to seek out the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to shed some weight and regain control of his life.

TLC is airing a re-run of Doug’s episode at 8 p.m. ET, so fans might be wondering where he is today and what he’s been up to since his episode first aired. The description of his episode, titled “Doug’s Story,” reads, “After overcoming a dependence on drugs and alcohol, sneaking food is Doug’s last remaining vice. Can this husband and father of three overcome his addictive personality and take control of his eating habits in order to save his life and his marriage?”

TLC will also be airing Doug’s followup episode after his Season 5 debut, so fans will get a double dose of Doug on July 15. Here’s what we know about the reality star, his experience with Dr. Now, and where he is today. (Warning: some spoilers on Doug’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!):

Doug Lost an Impressive 332 Pounds By The End of His Weight Loss Journey With Dr. Now

This Dad Can't Help Raise His Kids Because His Weight Gets In The Way#My600lbLife | Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC Streaming FREE on TLC GO: https://www.discoverygo.com/my-600-lb-life/ Doug is not the only one dealing with a weigh loss issues, as Ashley describes her own struggle and how Doug has been bringing them both down. More 600-lb Stories! http://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/my-600-lb-life/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC 2017-02-09T23:00:00Z

Doug, who stands at 6’6″ tall, explains in his introductory episode that his weight gain started an early age after his mother abandoned him. He continued gaining weight well into his 20s, and when he met his wife Ashley and they started expanding their family, he wasn’t physically able to spend any time outdoors with his kids, leaving his wife to basically raise the children on her own.

“I know that Ashley’s getting to a breaking point, and she can’t do this much longer,” Doug says in the clip above. “She’s practically raising our family on her own. I should be able to help raise the kids and not let my wife do all of it.” He adds, “If I don’t make these changes that I need to make, what kind of relationship am I going to have with my children? I’ve got to do something so I can be around for these kids. I have to change now.”

After Doug began Dr. Now’s program, he started working hard to exercise, eat healthier and follow the doctor’s strict diet. Although he had a few setbacks throughout his journey with Dr. Now, by the end of his first episode Doug had lost a staggering 222 pounds from his original weight, and by the end of his followup episode in 2018, Doug lost another 110 pounds, dropping the reality star down to 353.

“I still have some work to do, but I feel like I’ve already made it to a place where I’m happy,” Doug told the producers at the time. “Living the life I have now makes me never wanna go back. I’m not gonna let anything take me to a place where I risk losing the life I have now and the person I am now.”

Doug & Ashley Have Since Welcomed a Fourth Child to the World & He Occasionally Updates Fans on His Progress Through Facebook

Ashley, who has been losing weight alongside her husband, is Doug’s biggest supporter when it comes to his progress. “He really is a completely different person, but all for the better,” she explained during his followup episode. “It’s fun to be with him.”

Since the two appeared on My 600-lb Life, Doug and Ashley have welcomed their fourth child to the world – a baby boy named Tucker. The reality stars shared their big news on Facebook on October 17, 2019 along with a picture of their little bundle of joy. They captioned the photo simply “Baby Tucker” with a blue heart.

Doug updates his fans on his weight loss journey through Facebook, where he shares the occasional progress photo, pictures of his family, and links to various polls where he asks fans to vote for his children or relatives. Doug started the Facebook page in order to give fans and viewers a “place of encouragement and support for others who are struggling with obesity, addiction, or anything life brings!” You can follow him on Facebook by clicking here.

My 600 Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can find more coverage and updates on the cast and subjects here.

READ NEXT: My 600-lb Life Biggest Weight Loss Success Stories