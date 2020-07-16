‘Killer Camp’ Cast: Meet the Potential Victims & Killers

The CW is debuting a new reality show on July 16 called Killer Camp, a U.K. import that feels like a wonderfully silly hybrid of a lot of beloved reality shows: Whodunnit, Murder in Small Town X, The Mole, Big Brother, and even some Love Island thrown in.
The idea is that 11 strangers were cast on what they thought was a summer camp reality show, but when they arrived, it turned out to be a murderous game of “find the killer” hidden amongst them. The killer is acting as a saboteur in challenges because the money the cast fails to win goes into a pot for the killer. In the end, if the cast figures out who the killer is, they split the pot. But if the killer remains undiscovered, he or she gets the money.
Every night, the killer will choose one person to be “murdered” by Bruce, the deranged camp handyman. The show aired in the U.K. over five nights leading up to Halloween last fall; now it will air over five weeks on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
Ahead of the premiere, here are the potential victims (and potential killer!) in the cast.
Sam Avery, The Rebel
Age: 27
Hometown: Poole
Occupation: Chef
Strengths: Leadership qualities
Weaknesses: Inability to lie
Party Trick: I can down a dirty pint
Hobbies: Camping and getting tattooed
Biggest Fear: Losing and deep open water
Favourite Scary Movie: Saw
Death Row Meal: Thai Green Curry
Social Media: https://twitter.com/samaves, https://www.instagram.com/samaves/
Rosie Ford, The Jock
Age: 22
Hometown: Peterborough
Occupation: Healthcare Assistant
Strengths: Bringing people together
Weaknesses: Jumping
Party Trick: I can squeeze a watermelon with my legs
Hobbies: Powerlifting
Biggest Fear: Confined spaces
Favourite Scary Movie: It
Death Row Meal: Camembert and wine
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Rosieeeford/
Sian Headon, The Cheerleader
Age: 25
Hometown: Doncaster
Occupation: Beauty Therapist
Strengths: I am athletic and personable
Weaknesses: My loyalty
Party Trick: I’m flexible
Hobbies: Boxing and Aerial Hoop
Biggest Fear: Spiders
Favourite Scary Movie: What Lies Beneath
Death Row Meal: Buffet – I’m greedy!
Social Media: ttps://twitter.com/SianHeadon, https://www.instagram.com/sianheadon/
Rob Jones, The Film Nerd
Age: 28
Hometown: Devon
Occupation: Work in a cinema
Strengths: A knowledge of horror
Weaknesses: I’m not great with confrontation
Party Trick: I can clap with one hand
Hobbies: I like writing, travel and to go to the cinema
Biggest Fear: Silence
Favourite Scary Movie: Alien
Death Row Meal: Spicy buffalo chicken wings
Social Media: https://twitter.com/tvsrobjones, https://www.instagram.com/tvsrobjones/
Holly Laverack, The Outsider
Age: 19
Hometown: York
Occupation: Barista
Strengths: I’m a dark horse
Weaknesses: I’m too trusting
Party Trick: I can peel a banana with my feet
Hobbies: Looking after my snake
Biggest Fear: Getting electrocuted
Favourite Scary Movie: Saw
Death Row Meal: KFC Zinger Burger Meal
Social Media: https://twitter.com/holly_lav, https://www.instagram.com/hollylaverack/
Nurry Lee, The Music Geek
Age: 23
Hometown: Bath
Occupation: Pianist
Strengths: I’m smart, observant and resilient
Weaknesses: I fear a lot of things
Party Trick: I can open a beer bottle with my teeth
Hobbies: piano, theatre, film, travel, exploring, adventures, eating
Biggest Fear: spiders, heights to some extent
Favourite Scary Movie: US
Death Row Meal: Rice and Kimchi
Social Media: https://twitter.com/lee_nurry, https://www.instagram.com/nurrylee/
Eleanor Overton, The Diva
Age: 22
Hometown: Chichester
Occupation: Content Executive
Strengths: I’m personable and nosy
Weaknesses: I see the best in people
Party Trick: I’m always the first person asleep at a party!
Hobbies: Going to the gym
Biggest Fear: Scaffolding
Favourite Scary Movie: Shutter Island
Death Row Meal: Crumble with cream and custard
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/eleanoroverton/
Feargal Parham, The Class Clown
Age: 26
Hometown: London
Occupation: Nanny
Strengths: Humour and charm
Weaknesses: Lying
Party Trick: I can belly dance
Hobbies: Guitar, cycling, and illustration
Biggest Fear: My card being declined
Favourite Scary Movie: Se7en
Death Row Meal: A jar of Nutella with a spoon
Social Media: https://twitter.com/feargalparham, https://www.instagram.com/feargalparham/
Warren Spencer, The Quarterback
Age: 26
Hometown: Chester
Occupation: Eyewear designer
Strengths: Balance
Weaknesses: I don’t have any
Party Trick: Back flip
Hobbies: Playing the saxophone
Biggest Fear: Heights and lamp posts
Favourite Scary Movie: Saw
Death Row Meal: Salt and Pepper chicken
Social Media: https://twitter.com/warrenspencer_, https://www.instagram.com/warrenspencer_/
Jacques Tunnicliffe, The Joker
Age: 23
Hometown: Cheshire
Occupation: Wine Tasting Host
Strengths: Improving team morale
Weaknesses: I’m always out of breath
Party Trick: Doing the splits
Hobbies: Singing
Biggest Fear: Seeing a spider at a height – they are both my fears
Favourite Scary Movie: Get Out
Death Row Meal: Roast Dinner
Social Media: https://twitter.com/JacquesHenryy, https://www.instagram.com/jacqueshenryy/, https://www.facebook.com/JacquesHenryy
Carl Woods, the Prom King
Age: 30
Hometown: Essex
Occupation: Car Dealer
Strengths: I’m witty, strong and uber competitive
Weaknesses: What’s a weakness?
Party Trick: I can hang a spoon off my nose
Hobbies: Going to Vegas
Biggest Fear: Spiders
Favourite Scary Movie: Saw
Death Row Meal: T-bone Steak
Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/carljwoods/
Killer Camp airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.