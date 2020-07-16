‘Killer Camp’ Cast: Meet the Potential Victims & Killers

The CW is debuting a new reality show on July 16 called Killer Camp, a U.K. import that feels like a wonderfully silly hybrid of a lot of beloved reality shows: Whodunnit, Murder in Small Town X, The Mole, Big Brother, and even some Love Island thrown in.

The idea is that 11 strangers were cast on what they thought was a summer camp reality show, but when they arrived, it turned out to be a murderous game of “find the killer” hidden amongst them. The killer is acting as a saboteur in challenges because the money the cast fails to win goes into a pot for the killer. In the end, if the cast figures out who the killer is, they split the pot. But if the killer remains undiscovered, he or she gets the money.

Every night, the killer will choose one person to be “murdered” by Bruce, the deranged camp handyman. The show aired in the U.K. over five nights leading up to Halloween last fall; now it will air over five weeks on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Ahead of the premiere, here are the potential victims (and potential killer!) in the cast.

Sam Avery, The Rebel

Age: 27

Hometown: Poole

Occupation: Chef

Strengths: Leadership qualities

Weaknesses: Inability to lie

Party Trick: I can down a dirty pint

Hobbies: Camping and getting tattooed

Biggest Fear: Losing and deep open water

Favourite Scary Movie: Saw

Death Row Meal: Thai Green Curry

Social Media: https://twitter.com/samaves, https://www.instagram.com/samaves/

Rosie Ford, The Jock

Age: 22

Hometown: Peterborough

Occupation: Healthcare Assistant

Strengths: Bringing people together

Weaknesses: Jumping

Party Trick: I can squeeze a watermelon with my legs

Hobbies: Powerlifting

Biggest Fear: Confined spaces

Favourite Scary Movie: It

Death Row Meal: Camembert and wine

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/Rosieeeford/

Sian Headon, The Cheerleader

Age: 25

Hometown: Doncaster

Occupation: Beauty Therapist

Strengths: I am athletic and personable

Weaknesses: My loyalty

Party Trick: I’m flexible

Hobbies: Boxing and Aerial Hoop

Biggest Fear: Spiders

Favourite Scary Movie: What Lies Beneath

Death Row Meal: Buffet – I’m greedy!

Social Media: ttps://twitter.com/SianHeadon, https://www.instagram.com/sianheadon/

Rob Jones, The Film Nerd

Age: 28

Hometown: Devon

Occupation: Work in a cinema

Strengths: A knowledge of horror

Weaknesses: I’m not great with confrontation

Party Trick: I can clap with one hand

Hobbies: I like writing, travel and to go to the cinema

Biggest Fear: Silence

Favourite Scary Movie: Alien

Death Row Meal: Spicy buffalo chicken wings

Social Media: https://twitter.com/tvsrobjones, https://www.instagram.com/tvsrobjones/

Holly Laverack, The Outsider

Age: 19

Hometown: York

Occupation: Barista

Strengths: I’m a dark horse

Weaknesses: I’m too trusting

Party Trick: I can peel a banana with my feet

Hobbies: Looking after my snake

Biggest Fear: Getting electrocuted

Favourite Scary Movie: Saw

Death Row Meal: KFC Zinger Burger Meal

Social Media: https://twitter.com/holly_lav, https://www.instagram.com/hollylaverack/

Nurry Lee, The Music Geek

Age: 23

Hometown: Bath

Occupation: Pianist

Strengths: I’m smart, observant and resilient

Weaknesses: I fear a lot of things

Party Trick: I can open a beer bottle with my teeth

Hobbies: piano, theatre, film, travel, exploring, adventures, eating

Biggest Fear: spiders, heights to some extent

Favourite Scary Movie: US

Death Row Meal: Rice and Kimchi

Social Media: https://twitter.com/lee_nurry, https://www.instagram.com/nurrylee/

Eleanor Overton, The Diva

Age: 22

Hometown: Chichester

Occupation: Content Executive

Strengths: I’m personable and nosy

Weaknesses: I see the best in people

Party Trick: I’m always the first person asleep at a party!

Hobbies: Going to the gym

Biggest Fear: Scaffolding

Favourite Scary Movie: Shutter Island

Death Row Meal: Crumble with cream and custard

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/eleanoroverton/

Feargal Parham, The Class Clown

Age: 26

Hometown: London

Occupation: Nanny

Strengths: Humour and charm

Weaknesses: Lying

Party Trick: I can belly dance

Hobbies: Guitar, cycling, and illustration

Biggest Fear: My card being declined

Favourite Scary Movie: Se7en

Death Row Meal: A jar of Nutella with a spoon

Social Media: https://twitter.com/feargalparham, https://www.instagram.com/feargalparham/

Warren Spencer, The Quarterback

Age: 26

Hometown: Chester

Occupation: Eyewear designer

Strengths: Balance

Weaknesses: I don’t have any

Party Trick: Back flip

Hobbies: Playing the saxophone

Biggest Fear: Heights and lamp posts

Favourite Scary Movie: Saw

Death Row Meal: Salt and Pepper chicken

Social Media: https://twitter.com/warrenspencer_, https://www.instagram.com/warrenspencer_/

Jacques Tunnicliffe, The Joker

Age: 23

Hometown: Cheshire

Occupation: Wine Tasting Host

Strengths: Improving team morale

Weaknesses: I’m always out of breath

Party Trick: Doing the splits

Hobbies: Singing

Biggest Fear: Seeing a spider at a height – they are both my fears

Favourite Scary Movie: Get Out

Death Row Meal: Roast Dinner

Social Media: https://twitter.com/JacquesHenryy, https://www.instagram.com/jacqueshenryy/, https://www.facebook.com/JacquesHenryy

Carl Woods, the Prom King

Age: 30

Hometown: Essex

Occupation: Car Dealer

Strengths: I’m witty, strong and uber competitive

Weaknesses: What’s a weakness?

Party Trick: I can hang a spoon off my nose

Hobbies: Going to Vegas

Biggest Fear: Spiders

Favourite Scary Movie: Saw

Death Row Meal: T-bone Steak

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/carljwoods/

Killer Camp airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.