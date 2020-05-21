Will ‘Love Island’ Season 2 Premiere in 2020? Is It Canceled?

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down television production worldwide back in March. CBS’ slate of reality TV is just one of the hundreds of productions put on hold. With The Amazing Race being pushed back to fall 2020, what’s going to happen with Love Island, which was slated to air summer 2020?

Here is what we know the second season of the popular reality dating competition series.

CBS Is ‘Hopeful’ Love Island Will Air This Summer

Love Island – Friends Don't Let Friends Miss Love IslandFriends don't let friends miss Love Island! Tonight 8/7c on CBS. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-05-08T18:42:30Z

First off, Love Island is not canceled. It was originally supposed to begin airing its second season on Thursday, May 21, but when production was halted before filming even started, it had to be pushed back to an unknown date.

However, CBS recently revealed its fall schedule, which has Survivor slotted into Wednesday nights in the fall. That raises the question of whether they can get the popular reality show back into production in time to air a fall season. CBS President Kelly Kahl told Deadline that not only do they think they can get Survivor on the air in the fall, but the network is “hopeful” to get summer shows Big Brother and Love Island on the air soon.

“With Love Island and Big Brother, we still hope to have them on the air this summer, it could be a little later than usual, but we’re still optimistic about getting those on,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline. “Those shows turn around pretty quickly. Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes.”

Where Will It Film?

Love Island USA: The Love Story Of Kyra And CashelEnergies collided when 22-year-old Kyra and 28-year-old Cashel coupled up on Love Island USA, and the ensuing romance was a journey that brought out all types of tears: despairing, joyful, and every feeling in between. Stream full episodes of Love Island USA now on CBS All Access. Subscribe To "Love Island USA" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from "Love Island USA", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like "Love Island USA" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow "Love Island USA" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow "Love Island USA" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of "Love Island USA" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d Announcing the launch of the Love Island USA Store, where you can get your personalized water bottles, accessories & more! Visit the Love Island USA store! Open NOW: https://amzn.to/327Ow2W Get your personalized Love Island USA official water bottle HERE: https://amzn.to/2ZZREMa Check out Polaroid x Love Island USA mirrored aviator sunglasses HERE: https://amzn.to/2NsT1Sd Love is coming to America with the U.S. version of Love Island, the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon, which premieres Tuesday, July 9 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. The matchmaking begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize. 2020-03-12T16:00:00Z

The first season of Love Island was filmed in Fiji, but CBS and ITV Entertainment are exploring some domestic options due to international travel possibly still being prohibited this summer. A domestic locale might make it easier to begin production sooner. ITV America CEO David George told Deadline that they’re getting everything ready for when they get the green light and that episodes are turned around for air in less than 48 hours.

“Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly,” said George. “We’re trying to get it as ready as possible so when [CBS] says ‘go’, we’re ready, location-wise, build-outs, casting.”

Other Scheduling Possibilities

Love Island USA: The Story Of Emily And WestonWeston fell fast for more than a few beautiful women on Love Island, but he fell hardest for Emily when she walked through the Villa doors. Retrace the couple's romantic steps when this confident cowboy found his beautiful angel. Stream full episodes of Love Island USA now on CBS All Access. Subscribe to the ""Love Island USA"" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/2XlIjld For more content from ""Love Island USA"", click HERE: http://bit.ly/2XE77El Like ""Love Island USA"" on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFxDe Follow ""Love Island USA"" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2JiFSWw Follow ""Love Island USA"" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2XePcQg Stream all Season 1 Full Episodes of ""Love Island USA"" on CBS.com, the CBS App, or CBS All Access. U.S. Viewers Watch full episodes of ""Love Island USA"" HERE: http://bit.ly/2LA9xx6 Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad HERE: https://cbs.app.link/5j1qgD0b0X Get the CBS app for Android phone & tablet HERE: https://cbs.app.link/6CJTgh7b0X Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/2xoVP8d — Love Island features a group of single ""Islanders"" who come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize." 2020-01-22T12:00:05Z

If CBS can’t get Love Island and Big Brother up and running this summer, there is also the chance they air in the fall. Scripted television production has also been halted and those shows take much longer to produce per episode than the aforementioned reality shows, so if CBS can’t get them going in the summer, they might want them for the fall schedule.

As of right now, CBS has announced a full fall slate, but it remains to be seen if they can get all of their shows into production in time for the usual late September premieres. As it stands, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Seal Team are slotted in to air on Wednesday nights, in that order, between 8 and 11 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Info & Spoilers So Far