Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized for Multiple Gun Shot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to set the record straight following the incident with Tory Lanez that took place on July 12. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested and charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, TMZ first reported, and Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was at the scene and listed by the police as a victim.

On July 15, Megan wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram to tell her side of the story, as videos were circling the media that made it appear that she was also arrested, as she was initially put in handcuffs.

Megan wrote, The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered multiple gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Megan closed her note by saying, “I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

She captioned the letter with the clarification, “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Police Responded to Disturbance Calls Outside a Hollywood Hills Residence July 12, When Megan Was Reportedly Shot

Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Swarmed by Cops During His Gun Arrest | TMZ

According to TMZ, police first arrived at a residence in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning after receiving calls of a disturbance. Witnesses told police that people were arguing in an SUV, arguing, and then gunshots were fired before the vehicle sped off.

Police located the vehicle and found Lanez and Stallion in the SUV along with another woman, witnesses told TMZ. The name of the third person in the car has not been released.

On Wednesday, video of the incident showed a woman who looks like Megan wearing a black bathing suit, being told to exit the vehicle from an officer off-camera. Between the sounds of an officer’s bull horn and a helicopter circling above, it’s hard to hear everything of what’s being said, but it’s possible to understand the woman saying, “My hands are up” as police instruct her to get on the ground.

Afterward, the same woman who appears to be Megan is seated on a ledge while talking to a man nearby, who appears to be Lanez.

