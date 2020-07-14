Ruth Bader Ginsburg Expected to Be Hospitalized for Several Days

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Monday night after experiencing fever and chills, as reported by C-SPAN producer Nicole Ninh. The statement read, “Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection.”

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills,” the statement continued. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg, 87, was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton. After she took the oath of office on August 10, 1993, she became the second-ever female justice. Throughout her storied career, she’s recovered from numerous illnesses. Ginsburg has dealt with four bouts of cancer, including colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancer. However, in January, she proudly told The Washington Post that she was “cancer-free.”

Ginsburg Was Hospitalized In May for a Gallbladder Condition

On May 4, the Supreme Court justice was admitted to Sibley Hospital in Washington D.C. for a “benign gallbladder condition,” which caused an infection. Doctors said she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, as reported by Fox News.

On May 5, Ginsburg headed to Johns Hopkins Hospital for non-surgical treatment of acute cholecystitis, which is inflammation of the gallbladder.

“The justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. Because of coronavirus, all Supreme Court justices would be taking part via teleconference due, so Ginsburg didn’t miss a beat despite her medical setback.

The Supreme Court’s full statement read:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Twitter Filled With Well Wishes for Ginsburg’s Quick Recovery

Nicknamed the “Notorious RBG,” Ginsburg has amassed millions of fans throughout her historic time on the bench. Mike Davis, former chief counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee tweeted, “Justice Ginsburg is a very strong person — and will no doubt be back to work again very soon. Prayers for her speedy recovery.”

Actress Michelle Rodriguez tweeted, “If [there] ever were a symbol for Grace, Ethics, & Resilience it’s RGB. What a powerful soul, sending Love & Light Sparkles you’re way Justice Ginsburg.”

