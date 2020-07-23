Is Meek Mill Sill Dating Milano Harris? Yes.

Meek Mill is still dating fashion designer Milano Harris, according to posts on the couple’s Twitter and Instagram pages. Harris is the founder of her own fashion brand, Milano di Rouge.

Mill responded to allegations made by Kanye West about Mill’s relationship with Kim Kardashian by tweeting, “S*** is cappp cmon…..” West said in a series of now-deleted tweets that he has been trying to divorce his wife since she met with Meek Mill at a hotel.

The allegations led to West, Kardashian and Mill becoming Google and Twitter trends on July 22. In the midst of the scandal, Harris posted a video of Mill performing with a caption, “Y’all ready for this heat🔥🔥.” Harris also paid tribute to Mill in an Instagram post on Father’s Day that read, “I’m so happy our son has an amazing role model to look up to. Happy Father’s Day, We love you❤️.”

On May 6, Harris gave birth to her and Mill’s first child together. Their son and Mill share a birthday, May 6. Mill, 33, tweeted, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!” Harris posted the first photo showing their child on May 27.

Harris told the world she was pregnant with the couple’s child in December 2020 at the annual Milano di Rouge fashion show. At the time, Harris said that she was three months pregnant. Billboard Magazine reported that Mill also confirmed the pregnancy on Twitter in February 2020 but later deleted his messages. Mill had been in an angry exchange of words with his ex-partner Nicki Minaj when he made the announcement.

People Magazine quoted Mill as tweeting, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish. Ima exit.”

Also in 2020, Harris went public on her Instagram page about the couple’s relationship by posting a photo of the pair together with the caption, “Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends.”

Harris tricked fans into thinking that she and Mill had become engaged in May 2020. The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the lengthy posted which alluded to an engagement between the couple. The post was actually a public service announcement to encourage the public to wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

