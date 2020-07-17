Nick Cannon’s Tweets Alarm Fans After Tamar Braxton’s Hospitalization

Some fans are worried about Nick Cannon after the star posted about being called a “sell-out” for apologizing to the Jewish community. The star had made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast and was subsequently fired from ViacomCBS after more than 20 years with the media giant.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he tweeted. “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Worried About Cannon After Tamar Braxton Was Hospitalized

Cannon’s tweets were posted the same day Tamar Braxton was hospitalized. She had been found unresponsive in her hotel room by boyfriend David Adefeso.

In a 911 call cited by The Blast, Adefeso said Braxton had been drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources told the outlet it might have been a possible suicide attempt.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” a spokesperson for The Real and Braxton Family Values star told The Blast. The singer is currently in stable condition but she remains unconscious.

Hours before her hospitalization, the couple released a statement, saying their weekly YouTube show Coupled & Quarantined would be postponed.

Hello y’all unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show [don’t worry it’s not COVID]. We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.

Upon seeing Cannon’s tweets and hearing that Braxton was hospitalized, some fans started to worry about Cannon too.

WTF is going on? Nick Cannon sounds suicidal right now and now Tamar Braxton actually tried to commit suicide? WOW. We don’t need anymore deaths pic.twitter.com/YNaDvNckfm — “Bomb A Klarkt” 🥴 (@Juana4ev) July 17, 2020

Tamar and Nick have my blood running hot 🥺 prayers for them both ❤️ — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) July 17, 2020

Please let Tamar Braxton be okay.

Please let Nick Cannon be okay. Black mental health is important. It needs to be discussed. People go through things in silence & by themselves. Lord keep them safe. — WAVY JEDZ (@JEDIDlAHPEACE) July 17, 2020

Cannon Initially Refused to Apologize for His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Earlier this week, ViacomCBS dismissed Cannon, claiming he had refused to apologize for anti-Semitic remarks he made while interviewing rapper Richard Griffin on his podcast. He touched on conspiracy theories about the Jewish community and said “the Semitic people are Black people.”Griffin was kicked out of Public Enemy in the ’80s for saying “the Jews are wicked. And we can prove this,” as reported by the New York Times.

Initially, Cannon insisted on getting an apology from ViacomCBS. “I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” Cannon wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

He later issued a heartfelt apology to the Jewish community, saying he was working with Rabbis to learn more. “I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he wrote. “I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. They provide free 24/7, private help.

