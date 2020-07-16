Nick Cannon Apologies For Anti-Semitic Podcast Comments

TV show host and actor Nick Cannon issued an apology to the Jewish community after making anti-semitic comments on his podcast. Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS on July 14 after he alluded to conspiracy theories about the Jewish community and said “the Semitic people are Black people.”

Cannon, who worked with the network for more than 20 years, previously took responsibility for his comments in his first statement, though he did not issue a direct apology.

Cannon Removed The Interview That Contained Anti-Semitic Remarks From YouTube

In his second statement, the star announced he took down the June interview he did with Richard Griffin. The rapper, also known as Professor Griff, was kicked out of Public Enemy for making anti-Semitic remarks, saying, “The Jews are wicked. And we can prove this,” as reported by the New York Times.

Cannon’s full statement has been shared below:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.

As of Wednesday night, Cannon deleted all his Instagram posts.

Cannon Previously Demanded an Apology From ViacomCBS

Before officially apologizing to the Jewish community, Cannon said he wanted an apology from the media giant and demanded the rights to Wild ‘N Out, the popular show he helped create. In a lengthy statement posted to Facebook, Cannon titled the post, “Truth and Reconciliation.”

“If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands,” the entertainer wrote in part.

“I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership!” Cannon continued. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!🙏🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

The star previously said that he doesn’t condone hate or hateful rhetoric. “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric,” Cannon tweeted on July 13. “We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

“The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles,” he continued. “When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation’s history, African Americans and The people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today.”

