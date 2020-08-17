Husband Of Real Housewives Star Speaks Out About Wife’s Homophobic Tweets

Bassett and Dillard married in 2018, and their wedding was documented on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bassett has been heavily featured in the series and even appeared on the Season Four reunion special.

I understand how my wife’s tweets could easily cause hurt and damage to people. Those tweets aren’t who I know. I only have the love, admiration, and respect for the LGBTQ+ community that I do BECAUSE of my wife. She’s the one who educated me! #rhop — Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) August 15, 2020

Dillard’s Tweets Used Offensive Language

Dillard’s tweets recently resurfaced, which were written in 2010. In screenshots of the Tweets posted by the Instagram account @bravohaus, Dillard used discriminatory language. In one Tweet, Dillard wrote, “Queenie gay men irk me.” In another Tweet, she made reference to someone whom she worked with in her personal life, writing, “I think my officemate might be a little gay. He does some strange things…makes me raise an eyebrow here and there.”

Dillard also made reference to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, calling him gay. In the Tweet, Dillard wrote, “Phaedra’s husband is so AWKWARD. ughhhhh. I think he might be a little gay too…hmm….#realhousewivseofatl”

Many fans were disappointed by Dillard’s tweets and language. One fan commented on her Instagram page, “You aren’t sorry about what you posted. You are just sorry that they resurfaced.” Another fan wrote, “If only she could have that same energy on the show. She doesn’t accept accountability for nothing.”

Dillard Has Since Apologized For Her Tweets

On August 12, Dillard posted a public apology to her Instagram page. In the apology, she wrote, “To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you. I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgement, I am sorry.”

Dillard continued, “While I’ve learned and matured over the past decade, I am still evolving. The language I used carelessly wasn’t acceptable back then, and it isn’t acceptable now. I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry.” In the apology, Dillard called herself an “ally” of the LGBTQIA+ community and said that she is committed to becoming a better ally. Dillard also called the experience “humbling.”

A few of the Real Housewives stars have since reacted to Dillard’s old tweets, including her fellow Real Housewives of Potomac castmates. On Twitter, Monique Samuels responded to the screenshots, writing, “Pathetic smh.” Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd also joined in on the response to Dillard’s tweets, writing in the comments of Instagram, “that’s disgusting!”

READ NEXT: Candiace Dillard Just Announced a Major Change In Her Life