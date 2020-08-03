Chelan on Intervention Season 21 Episode 3

Chelan is featured on tonight’s Season 21 episode of Intervention, A&E’s Emmy-award winning series following addicts and their road to recovery. Intervention airs every Monday night at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on A&E following new episodes of Hoarders.

The description of Season 21 Episode 3, titled “Chelan,” reads, “Chelan was a devoted wife and mother until the breakup of her marriage sent her spiraling into the world of prescription opioid abuse. Three short years later, Chelan is homeless, supporting a full-blown heroin addiction by working as a prostitute and is no longer allowed to see her three little boys. Her family is afraid that if they don’t intervene now, Chelan will lose her life to this gripping addiction.”

Here’s what we know about Chelan ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Intervention as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Chelan is a Heroin Addict Who Spends All of Her Money on Drugs

The promo above introduces Chelan, a heroin addict and prostitute who is spiraling further and further into the world of addiction and is at risk of losing her life completely. “I was successful, I was someone,” Chelan can be heard saying in a voiceover. “But the beautiful family that I had is over. I am addicted to heroin.”

Chelan can be seen tying off her arm to shoot up in one clip, while another shows the young woman using a lighter to heat up a syringe. A loved one tells the cameras that Chelan “used all of her money on drugs,” as another friend adds that her children are no longer her main priority – getting high is the only thing she looks forward to anymore.

“I’m like, really sweaty,” Chelan says as she rolls around on a couch. Scenes of Chelan high on heroin flash across the clip, with someone noting that she looks like a “zombie from an apocalypse.” Her family and friends can also be seen sitting in a circle, waiting to welcome Chelan to the intervention as they openly cry about her addiction, so viewers might want to grab a box of tissues – tonight’s episode is going to be an emotional one.

Intervention Has Helped Hundreds of Addicts Find Help & Sobriety

Intervention has been on TV since 2005, and has helped more than 150 people find sobriety. The series documents “people whose uncontrollable addiction to drugs, alcohol or compulsive behavior has brought them to the brink of destruction and has devastated their family and friends,” according to the A&E description of the show.

The new season, which promises to be one of the most “emotional” seasons of the show yet, features dozens of subjects battling addictions like crack and heroin addiction to alcoholism and opioid dependency. According to the network’s press release, “Each episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the addict,” who are hoping to help their loved ones find sobriety and to get their lives back on track, before it’s too late.

New episodes of Intervention air Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

