Dennis Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 5

Dennis is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and follows several families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 5, titled “Dennis,” reads, “As a retired architect, Dennis sees the value in re-purposing and reusing materials for all types of projects. This had led Dennis to collect a massive amount of clutter over the years. Being the primary care giver for his wife, he has no more time to spend completing projects he once desired to accomplish. Code Enforcement is concerned about the safety of Dennis’ property. Now with the help of the Hoarders’ team of experts, either Dennis will clean up the property or Code Enforcement will take action and he will lose everything.”

Here’s what we know about Dennis’ hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Dennis is Almost Too Cooperative With Clearing Out His Hoard During the First Day of Cleaning

SNEAK PEEK: Cleaning expert Matt Paxton (@IamMattPaxton) reaches an understanding with Dennis on #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM. pic.twitter.com/LIQiYxrHOf — A&E Network (@AETV) August 17, 2020

In the sneak peek above, the Hoarders experts start clearing out Dennis’ house, but they are taken aback by how willing Dennis is to part with his belongings. Host Matt Paxton notes that a hoarder who is willing to throw everything out in the beginning will usually experience a mental break sometime in the night, when everyone leaves for the day.

“Dennis is being entirely too cooperative for the first day of hoarding,” Paxton explains. “I’ve seen this in the past where he’s gonna say yes to everything. The bad news about this is tonight when we leave, he is going to freak out.” Paxton adds, “This is scary … he’s gotta push back a little bit or it means he’s not taking it seriously.”

Paxton also says that it’s “possible [Dennis] is okay with everything going,” if he has chosen to let it all go to take care of his wife. However, he also notes that it’s “not probable” that Dennis would so willingly let go of his belongings, so tonight’s episode will give viewers an in depth look at the psychology behind the way hoarders think and feel about their hoards.

The Hoarders host has a point, as the clip shows Dennis fighting with his son about getting rid of an old, rusty horse statue, which he claims is worth a lot of money. They argue about where he is going to store the statue and it’s obvious Dennis is more frustrated than he is letting on. He was able to let it go in the end but he was unhappy, which unfortunately sends Dennis into a hopeless spiral while they continue cleaning the house.

Dennis’ Son Starts Crying When He Sees the State of His Father’s House

Watch the team take on one of the most challenging hoards yet on #Hoarders TOMORROW at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/W3A4kJrj1T — A&E Network (@AETV) August 16, 2020

Another promo of tonight’s episode promises a few emotional breakdowns from Dennis and his family as they continue trying to clear the house of piles of garbage, broken furniture and mountains of useless junk. Dennis’ son can be seen crying as he takes in the state of his father’s home, while someone else says the situation has become “life or death” for Dennis and his wife.

Although Dennis struggles to part with some of his items, he understands that the situation has gotten out of control. He tells the cameras that “one man against this amount is just hopeless,” so there may yet be some hope for Dennis, even if he isn’t happy about tackling his disorder.

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

