Is Paris Jackson Still Dating Her Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in 2020?

The season finale of Paris Jackson‘s Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered releases on August 4. The shows has heavily featured Jackson‘s relationship with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

A press release for the season finale teased, “Following the band, The Soundflowers, consisting of Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the season finale titled ‘What Does Paris Jackson Want’ details Paris searching for answers as her relationship with Gabe hits a crossroads.” Did the couple’s “crossroads” lead to an end in their relationship? Viewers will see when they watch the final episode, but if social media is any indication, all signs point to no. It seems like Jackson and Glenn are still together today.

Unfiltered revealed a lot about Glenn and Jackson’s relationship, which began over a year ago. In an episode, Jackson explained that their relationship began quickly and intensely. She said, “We immediately just vibed — spent three days straight together. Within a week, I was living in his van.”

Their band “The Soundflowers” remains active on social media, promoting their new music through the pandemic and regularly sharing photos of Jackson and Glenn together. In July, the band’s account shared a sweet photo of Glenn driving his van with his hand on Jackson’s heart as she sits in the passenger seat smiling; they comically compared it to a photo of Spongebob and Patrick dressed as hippies.

It’s also worth noting that the two still follow each other on Instagram; Jackson’s account is one of only 98 that Glenn follows.

Glenn Posted an Intimate Photo & Poem on His Instagram Last Month

Last month, Glenn posted a blurry photo kissing someone who looks like Jackson. Though she wasn’t tagged, his followers made the assumption that it was, in fact, a photo of him and Jackson, commenting in support of their relationship below his lyrical caption. The poem he wrote to accompany the photo, entitled “Asleep at Soul,” reads,

“There is a menacing Feebleness To words Black ink To blank page Fiercely foraging For morsels Of truth Deftly into the fray If punching keys Could spell spiritual Sustenance Then i’d swing away

Tirelessly In the ring Oblivious decay Vapid Vacuous Vowels Lungs supernova Constant consonant Tongue imploding Syllabic Dismay Were my life An epitaph Let it say, ‘May i read More than i write Love More than i fight And eat As it were My last night.’”

On Paris’s birthday on April 3, Gabriel posted a photo of her on his Instagram, writing, “happy birthday to my one and only.”

Michael Bradley Has Been Featured on Jackson’s Social Media, But They Are ‘Best Mates’

On Jackson’s Instagram, where she has 3.6 million followers, Glenn appears infrequently; the last photo she posted of him was a selfie shared in January.

Her most recent post was a photo series of her hugging a man named Michael Bradley; in one photo, the two are touching tongues. In spite of the intimate posing, it seems that they are just very good friends. For Bradley’s birthday, Jackson referred to him as “one of my all time favourites, one of my bestest friends, partner in crime, the broest of all bros, and one of the realest humans i know.” In another post, she called him her “best mate.”

READ NEXT: Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ on Disney+ Cast Spoilers for Visual Album