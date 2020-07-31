Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ on Disney+ Cast Spoilers for Visual Album

Beyoncé‘s narrative visual album Black Is King released on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 31.

The visual album, which follows Beyoncé’s role as the voice of Nala in the remake of The Lion King, centers Black history and African culture, and is meant to speak to a younger audience and Black families. Ahead of the visual album’s release, Beyoncé reflected on her intentions when creating “Black Is King.” In an Instagram post, she revealed, “With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

While Beyoncé’s music and narrations drive the movie’s story forward, she’s not at work alone. Read on for the musical features and special guest appearances you can expect to see in Black Is King. BEWARE OF MILD SPOILERS.

The Cast Includes Beyonce’s Family & A Number of A-List Celebrities

Producing Black Is King was certainly a family affair for Beyoncé – her husband, rapper Jay-Z is credited as making a “special appearance,” as well as her mom Tina Knowles Lawson and children Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter.

The album is supported by recording artists including Kelly Rowland (who got her start in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé), 070 Shake, Childish Gambino, Jessie Reyez, Pharrell Williams, Nija, and Tierra Whack. Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, voiced Simba in the remake of The Lion King.

Lupita Nyong’o and Naomi Campbell also make appearances in the piece.

JD McCrary, per IMDb, plays Young Simba in the piece, which also features voice-overs and narrations by Lion King characters including Scar and Mufasa.

‘Black Is King’ Features African Artists to Help Honor ‘Diversity & Connectivity’ in the Cast

In addition to top American recording artists, Beyoncé’s music for the album is supported by African artists including Wizkid, Busiswa, Shatta Wale, Salatiel, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Tekno, Moonchild Sanelly, Lord Afrixana.

Models Aweng Choul and Adut Akech make special appearances in the visual album, as well.

In a statement, Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment told Variety, “The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

Continuing, the companies added, “These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. ‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

Additional cast, according to IMDb, includes Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze, Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola, and Mary Twala.

READ NEXT: Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son, Has Died at 27 by Apparent Suicide