Sameer Sharma Dead: Indian Actor Dies From Suicide at 44

Sameer Sharma, the Indian television and movie actor, has died after committing suicide at the age of 44. Sharma’s death comes less than two months after the suicide of fellow Indian star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput was 34 years old.

Sharma appeared in television series such as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which translates to English as, This Is Relationship of Love, and Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which translates as Because Mother-in-Law Was Also Daughter-in-Law. In movies, Sharma appeared in the 2009 Bollywood hit Hasee Toh Phasee. The Indian Express reported that Sharma had not worked since the coronavirus lockdown had been lifted on the filming of TV and movies in Mumbai.

Sharma was found dead on August 5 by a security guard. He was hanging from a kitchen ceiling fan. Indian news network The Times Now reports, citing police sources, that Sharma died two days before his body was found. Sharma lived in the Malad section of Mumbai, India. His death is being investigated by the Malad police. He was a native of Delhi but grew up in Bangalore. Police told Times Now that Sharma moved to the home in February 2020.

The Malad police senior inspector George Fernandes told the media that no suicide note was found at the scene. Investigators do not suspect any foul play.

Sharma, Who Was Divorced, Referred to His Wife in an Interview as His ‘Most Prized Possession’

The Times Now report adds that Sharma’s death is one of “several cases of suicide” that have occurred “in the film and television industries.” One of Sharma’s co-stars, Sanjeev Seth, told The Hindustan Times that the late actor was divorced. Seth described Sharma as being “professional and well-behaved.”

Sharma said in a 2010 interview that his wife was his “most prized possession,” that his wife’s love was something he could never leave the house without and that his favorite possession was a watch his wife gifted to him at their wedding.

Sharma Had Spoken About Suicide on Instagram

Sharma was last active on his Instagram page on July 29 when he posted a photo of the sea beside Mumbai. On his Instagram bio, Sharma referred to himself as an, “Actor. Writer. Poet.” The bio linked to SoundCloud page for Sharma’s musical persona, Sam Moonchild.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sharma posted a message about mental health on his Instagram page. The lengthy message closed with the words:

Don’t be in denial, if you suspect or if someone close to you suggests, go see a specialist. You would if you had a cancer right. A disease is a disease whether mental or physical and it demands medical attention. Ignore the ignorant, it’s your life, not theirs.

Actor Avinash Sachdev told The Hindustan Times that he spoke to Sharma on July 22 about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Sachdev said that Sharma told him, “Suicide can never be an option.” He added that the pair discussed going on Instagram Live to “talk to people about staying positive.” Sachdev added, “I don’t know if he was depressed or not as we never had any such conversation and neither did I ever feel that he was feeling low or had mood swings.”

The Indian Express reported that Sharma endured a “major health crisis in 2017” which resulted in him taking a year away from work.

Sharma’s Death Is Being Mourned by Some of India’s Most Famous Movie Stars

Absolutely shocked to hear that Samir is no more…we used to chat about so many things…You always had a smile on your face…cant believe you are gone 💔😢 RIP 🙏🏼 #SamirSharma pic.twitter.com/9ntiuHawJg — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) August 6, 2020

Indian star Esha Gupta paid tribute to Sharma tweeting, “My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peace🙏🏽 saddened and shockedBroken heart.” While Nushrat Bharucha tweeted, “What a devastating news. Hope you find your peace Sameer. May God bless your soul.” Actor Vatsal Sheth tweeted, “Absolutely shocked to hear that Samir is no more…we used to chat about so many things…You always had a smile on your face…cant believe you are gone 💔😢 RIP 🙏🏼 #SamirSharma.”

❤️ Sameer Sharma — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 6, 2020

The Hindustan Times reports that fellow actors Varun Dhawan and Siharth Malhotra also paid tribute to Sharma via their Instagram stories.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School