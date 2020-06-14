Photos Show Scene Where Sushant Singh Rajput Was Found Dead

Photos outside the house of Sushant Singh Rajput, the beloved Bollywood actor who was found dead at home in Mumbai, show his body at the hospital and crowds gathering in grief as police officials surround the house.

He was only 34 years old, and people – from the prime minister of India to average fans – are expressing great grief and shock over the star’s death.

Deeply Saddened by this news . A Good actor who’s work I really admired. Condolences to his Family , near n dear ones . Very deeply disturbed . RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/aKE9qiB1Ah — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2020

Rajput starred in movies like Chhichhore, PK and a MS Dhoni biography. What was the cause of death? News18 reported that Rajput “was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai with police suspecting suicide.” The Indian Express also reported that Rajput had committed suicide and that Mumbai police had confirmed his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rajput’s Family Confirmed His Death

According to CNN, his family released this statement:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Photos showed the scene outside his house and his body being removed.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

The Cause of Death Was Suicide

According to News18, Rajput was found “hanging by a domestic help who raised alarm.” There was no suicide note. He was taken to the hospital before his body was taken to the morgue, the site reported. The actor’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh, was said to be in “deteriorated” condition and not able to speak to the public. Horrifically, some people were sharing death photos of Rajput on Twitter. Others demanded that they stop, with one person writing, “Please don’t share death pics of him….very sensitive and disturbing… Please don’t….We all live in same world.” The photos show him lying in bed with a mark on his neck, wearing shorts. Heavy is choosing not to run those photos.

During his decade-long career, he received awards and played a variety of roles, including a stint on reality TV. According to Indian Express, his last project was the Netflix film, Drive, and he just completed “the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars.”

Tributes Flooded Social Media for Sushant Singh Rajput

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

NDTV reported that the actor’s death shocked people from fans to politicians to sports stars alike, who sent tributes. According to that site, Rajput transitioned from television to films, starting with “Kai Po Che!” in 2013 and more recently “Chhichhore.”

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏.”

Rahul Gandhi, a political leader, wrote on Twitter, “I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world.”

I am sorry to hear about the passing of #SushantSinghRajput. A young & talented actor, gone too soon. My condolences to his family, friends & fans across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2020

Farhan Akhtar, an actor and writer, wrote, “Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences.”

Absolutely stunned by Sushant’s death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!!”

He loved me so much…I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad….and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha, an actor and politician, wrote, “Just heard the shocking and heartbreaking news of the untimely demise of the young, extremely talented and bright rising star Sushant Singh Rajput…from my own home state Bihar! The news has come as a rude and terrible shock to the entire film fraternity and in fact the entire country. He was a true all rounder and my heart goes out to the aggrieved family….and all his friends and well wishers…Suicide is never a way out! My deepest condolences to his devastated family and his loved ones….Praying that his soul rests in peace..#RIP.”

Fans expressed great grief. “Why Sushant Why? It’s shocking … to hear about the loss of #SushantSinghRajput . Such a young and talented actor…Our condolences to his family and loved ones. May your soul RIP. Will miss you Sushant…” wrote one woman on Twitter.

READ NEXT: What’s Known About George Floyd’s Cause of Death.