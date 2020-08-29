Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Taylor Simone Ledward was Chadwick Boseman’s last known girlfriend. Boseman died at the age of 43 on August 28.

Boseman’s death was announced in a post on the actor’s Instagram page. The post said that Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had been battling the disease since then.

Ledward, 29, a former aspiring singer, was last pictured with Boseman at the 69th NBA All-Star Game in Chicago in February 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ledward’s Grandmother Confirmed the Pair as a Couple in April 2018

In comments to InTouch Weekly in April 2018, Ledward’s grandmother confirmed that Boseman was in a relationship with Ledward. Ledward’s grandmother was quoted as saying, “They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too.”

Gossip blog MediaTakeOut reported in October 2019 that Boseman proposed to Ledward during a date in Malibu, California. The unnamed source told the blog, “Chadwick and Simone got engaged. It was a long time coming and everyone is really happy.” The post said that the couple was planning to become engaged in “early 2020.”

2. Ledward’s Various Singing Profiles Have Been Deleted

Ledward’s professional SoundCloud and Facebook pages have been deleted at the time of writing. On her Facebook page, Ledward’s page was named SongsbySimone. Ledward attended Cal Poly Pomona and performed with the school’s jazz band during her time at the school. Ledward competed to be a contestant on the TV talent show, The X-Factor.

According to Ledward’s now-deleted LinkedIn page, she studied music industry studies at Cal State Poly between January 2012 and December 2014. Prior to that, Ledward studied sociology at Napa Valley College. Ledward’s last listed job on the website was with Insomniac Events, an American electronic music event promoter.

3. Boseman & Ledward Were First Pictured Together in 2015

Boseman and Ledward were first pictured together at Los Angeles International Airport in December 2015. In June 2017, the couple were pictured again as the actor prepared for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Bvp__zaALBa/

After winning Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 50th NAACP Image Awards for his role in Black Panther, Boseman told the world, “Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

4. Ledward’s Sister Said That the Couple ‘Embodied True Love’

In March 2018, Ledward’s sister, who goes by I_Ledz on Instagram, commented on a photo of Boseman and his co-star Lupita Nyong’o. The message read, “His real life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love. Not to mention they would make some beautiful babies.” The comment, which appears to have been deleted, was reported by The Young, Black & Fabulous.

In 2019, there were rumors that Boseman was is in a relationship with actress Regina Hall.

At the time of writing, Ledward’s Instagram page is set to private. On her bio section, Ledward writes, “To thine own self be true.” Ledward also posted a link to an article by poet Caroline Randall Williams in The New York Times from June 2020. The feature is titled, “You Want a Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument.”

