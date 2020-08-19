Teddi Mellencamp Addresses Rumor That She Is Quitting RHOBH

In an August 19 Tweet, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp addressed rumors that she was leaving the show.

In the Tweet, Mellencamp wrote, “Whoever made that fake tweet thanks for the extra press.” Mellencamp also reposted her Tweet on her Instagram stories, writing that it was “fake news.” Mellencamp was responding to a photoshopped tweet that recently went around the internet. The fake tweet read, “Hope everyone enjoys tonight’s episode of #RHOBH-it’s a bumpy ride! After 3 seasons, I have decided to walk away from the show. I wish the cast, production, and Bravo all the best in future seasons, and I am grateful that I have made some lifelong friends out of this experience.”

Mellencamp has debunked the fake tweet, and there have been no official reports of her exiting the show anytime soon.

Mellencamp Recently Responded To Her Haters

In an August 13 Instagram video post, Mellencamp addressed why she had recently turned off commenting on her last post. Mellencamp said that people were “taking it to the next level” as they wished harmful things on her and her family. In the caption, Mellencamp wrote, “You don’t always have to agree with me. You don’t even have to like me but wishing someone would die is taking it to the next level. Please watch the show. Enjoy it.”

Mellencamp continued, “It’s entertainment and our lives can be crazy! Pick your faves and your villains, laugh, cry, relate etc but wishing death on another human is just wrong on so many levels. I hope those that follow me or those that just come on to troll can understand and respect that this needs to stop.”

Many members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills supported Mellencamp in her comments section of that post. Kyle Richards commented with a heart emoji, and Lisa Rinna wrote, “It’s a f***ing Tv show people.” Former star Brandi Glanville also commented, writing to Mellencamp, “Well said! This is a show about our lives the good the bad and the ugly. We signed up to share everything. That is the job. Hate us or love just remember we are human beings. Being invested in the show is understandable but wishing harm on someone (you don’t even know) is just wrong.”

Mellencamp Has Been Feuding With One Of Her Fellow Castmembers

Though Mellencamp gets along with many of the ladies on the show, she has been feuding publicly with Denise Richards. The fight may have started when during a July 22, 2020, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville revealed to Mellencamp some of the nasty things Richards had been saying behind Mellencamp’s back. During the episode, Glanville told Mellencamp, “[Denise Richards] She does not like you. She does not like you at all. She’s said horrible things about you. You’re obnoxious, you’ll do anything to be in this group because you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow your whole life…it was just mean.”

During the premiere of the episode, Mellencamp took to Twitter to share a text message conversation between her and her father, singer John Mellencamp. In the text message, he referred to Denise Richards as “Dennis Richards,” and said, “I know you are busy living in my shadow.” In the caption of the Tweet, Mellencamp wrote, “Got my sense of humor from my dad’s shadow. #RHOBH”

In response to Mellencamp’s Tweet, Richards took to her Instagram page and reposted the Tweet. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Richards had written in the caption, “Grown a** woman stooping to that level… sorry…🤣I never said you live in your dad’s shadow. Ever. I don’t care what you were told…”

