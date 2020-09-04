Carol Spadoni, Phillip Jablonski’s Dead Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carol Spadoni was a pen pal of Phillip Jablonski, and married him in prison. He murdered Spadoni and her mother, Eva Petersen, when he was on parole after being released in the death of his wife, Melinda Kimball.

Jablonski died while on death row in San Quentin Prison in 2019. He was connected to the killings of five women. Jablonski brutally murdered Spadoni and her mom in 1991 when he was released from prison for good behavior. Their bodies were found in their Burlingame, California home on April 26, 1992.

1. Carol Spadoni Met Phillip Jablonski After She Responded to a Personal Ad He Put in the Paper

Carol Spadoni and Phillip Jablonski became pen pals when he was serving time in the murder of his wife, according to The Daily Journal. Spadoni and her mother, Eva Petersen, were murdered when Jablonski was paroled for good behavior.

Jablonski had placed a personal ad in the paper, to which Spadoni responded. They began a relationship, and they were married at San Quentin Prison in 1982, according to an automatic appeal filed in her murder case.

Spadoni was 46 at the time of her death in 1991, and her mother, Eva Petersen, was 72. They were brutally murdered in the Burlingame home they shared, according to The Daily Journal.

2. Spadoni Told Jablonski’s Parole Officer She Was Scared of Jablonski

Carol Spadoni told multiple people she was scared of Jablonski, including his parole officer, according to an automatic appeal filed in her murder case. Spadoni and her mom, Eva Petersen, were murdered brutally by Jablonski while he was on parole in the death of his wife.

The Daily Journal reported Jablonski was paroled early for good behavior, even though he tried to strangle his own mother in 1985 when she visited him in prison.

Spadoni eventually decided to end her relationship with Jablonski, telling a friend that her husband was “weird.” She also told the friend she was afraid of Jablonski, the appeal said. She had also been friends with another inmate, Richard Muniz. When Jablonski was released on parole, she asked Muniz to pick up some of Jablonski’s belongings, which her husband sent her in anticipation of his release. She told Muniz she did not want Jablonski on her property.

Spadoni also contacted Jablonski’s parole officer, Robert Paredes, saying she was afraid of Jablonski and did not want him to live with her, the court documents filed in the case said. Jablonski had requested to live with Spadoni and her mother, but after Spadoni contacted Paredes, Jablonski was banned from visiting Burlingame, where Spadoni and her mother lived.

3. Spadoni & Jablonski Were Married in San Quentin Prison in 1982

Spadoni and Jablonski became pen pals when he was incarcerated in San Quentin Prison. They were married at the prison in 1982. She later told a friend she wanted to end the relationship, and said that Jablonski was “weird,” according to an automatic appeal filed in her murder case.

“He told his parole officer that he wished to live with Spadoni, whom he had married after they met through a prison pen pal program. She wrote to the state Department of Corrections that she feared he would harm her, and he was forbidden by parole conditions from going to Burlingame, where she lived,” The Mercury News reported.

Jablonski planned to live with Spadoni and her mother in Burlingame, California, even sending possessions to her home in anticipation of his release. But before he was paroled, Spadoni became wary of Jablonski. She told her husband’s parole officer she was scared of Jablonski, and he was banned from Burlingame.

4. Jablonski Murdered Spadoni & Her Mother After He Was Paroled for Good Behavior

Jablonski was released from San Quentin Prison, where he was serving time for the death of his first wife. He was paroled for good behavior, even though he had tried to strangle his mother during a visit to the prison in 1985, according to The Daily Journal.

Court documents filed in the double-murder case described a brutal crime scene. You can read the court filing in full here. Spadoni, 46, and her 72-year-old mother were found with gunshot wounds and other injuries in their Burlingame, California home. Robert Galindau, a friend of the two women who regularly met them for donuts and coffee, was the first person to call police on April 26, 1991.

Galindau had not heard from either woman for several days. He stopped by the house and noticed there were several newspapers outside, and that there was no food or water for the cats.

“[Jablonski] really butchered those two women,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Daily Journal.

5. Jablonski Described the Killings of Spadoni & Petersen in an Audio Recording

One of the key pieces of evidence in Jablonski’s murder trial in the deaths of Spadoni and Petersen was an audio recording in which he described the brutal murders, according to The Mercury News. The Daily Journal reported Jablonski made the audio recording when he was at a truck stop along a highway.

While he was making the recording, he had his eyes on a woman at the rest stop.

“I just need this trucker to get out of here — and she’s mine,” Jablonski said, according to The Daily Journal.

However, the trucker did not leave, and the woman got into her vehicle and left, likely never knowing a serial killer had her in his sights.

