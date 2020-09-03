See What HGTV’s Christina Anstead Looks Like Without Makeup

Christina Anstead is an HGTV design darling, starring on Flip or Flop with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa from 2013 to the present. Now she has her own show called Christina on the Coast, which features Anstead and making a life with new husband Ant Anstead, with whom she recently welcomed a new baby boy.

With season three of Christina on the Coast going strong, here’s a peek at Anstead’s life behind the cameras.

Anstead is Beautiful With or Without Makeup

As you can see in this Instagram video Anstead made with her 10-year-old daughter Taylor, this interior designer is gorgeous whether she is made up for TV or not. In the video, she calls Taylor her “firecracker” and enjoys a glass of white wine while they relax outside.

In another photo, a fan comments, “You look better natural than Heather Ray does without makeup,” which is a dig at El Moussa’s new main squeeze, Heather Young of Netflix’s high-end real estate reality show Selling Sunset.

Anstead Brings Her Eye for Design to Her Own Home

Anstead is definitely not a case of someone who doesn’t walk the walk. The modern farmhouse home she shares with her new husband is definitely in step with the amazing renovations she does on her show.

Their recently-redone Newport Beach home features a stunning kitchen and dining area with an enormous glass-encased wine rack, vaulted ceilings, an open master bedroom with ensuite, a screening room, and an inground pool in the backyard space. See all the glamorous photos here.

Anstead has also recently been rebooting her life a bit after her health took a downturn and she battled postpartum depression following the birth of her son. Her new book is called “The Wellness Remodel,” in which she and co-author Cara Clark talk about how to reboot your life and provide self-care.

“If you’re feeling off, it’s important to get checked out and learn how to slow down. Symptoms of autoimmune conditions vary, but for most people, it’s brain fog, forgetfulness, headaches, body aches, fatigue, and stomach issues. Above all, if your instinct is telling you that something is off, that’s when it’s probably time to try to figure it out—especially when it lasts more than five days or so. I hope our book will offer some strategies to help you reset a bit!” Anstead told Parade in a recent interview.

Anstead is Facing Some Challenges on Her Show

The description for the September 3 episode of Christina on the Coast teases: “Christina’s clients want to update their dark and outdated kitchen, challenging her to balance their contrasting styles; she’s further put to the test when rain delays the renovation and materials go out of stock.”

And on September 10, “Empty-nesters tackle a long-overdue kitchen remodel in their midcentury modern home, and the couple wants it to sing with Liberace glam, but all that fabulousness comes with some sticker shock.”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

