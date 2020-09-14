John Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 8

John is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and follows several families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 8, titled “John,” reads, “For 18 years, John refused to let anyone in his house. Recently he finally asked his daughter for help. John’s extreme hoard, rat infestation and mounting citations from the city is too much to handle. John must now cleanup or face not only losing his home, but his relationship with the woman he loves.”

Here’s what we know about John’s hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

John is Worried About His Health & Doesn’t Have a Problem Parting Ways With His Hoard

SNEAK PEEK: John needs to clean out his house before his girlfriend will move in with him. Find out what happens on the season finale of #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM ET! pic.twitter.com/u4TLesvrey — A&E Network (@AETV) September 14, 2020

In the sneak peek clip above, Dr. Robin Diane Zasio talks to John about his hoard and questions why it’s so (unusually) easy for John to let go of his belongings. She explains that he’s been working through the hoard with his daughters and she’s surprised that it doesn’t seem to be too difficult for John to part with anything.

“At this point, I want to talk to John and see how he’s doing,” Zasio tells the cameras. “He’s been sorting with his daughters and it seems to be going pretty easily. I want to find out why because this was supposed to be his hardest area.”

She asks John how he’s managing to let go of everything and he responds, “I can’t hardly walk anymore.” When she asks if he’s getting “real” about his health, he adds, “I’m probably not going to be around much longer. Maybe a while, but not long enough to waste my time on all this crap. I want my plants, maybe the ceramic pots, and get this place looking pretty again inside and out, and have plants growing. It’ll be enough for me.”

Zasio is pleasantly surprised by John’s response; she adds during a confessional, “Most of the time people say ‘yeah, I can let it go,’ but when it comes down to it they’ve got to touch it, they’ve got to feel it, they can’t make decisions, they hang on to more than what give away, and in this case John is true to his word. He’s not getting rid of 80 percent, he’s getting rid of 95 percent.”

John’s House is Filled With Rat-Infested Garbage, Broken Furniture, Expired Food & Mounds of Old Paperwork

Nearly two decades of hoarding puts an elderly man’s home and relationship in peril on the season finale of #Hoarders, tomorrow at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/UQ63D3RH9e — A&E Network (@AETV) September 13, 2020

Although John appears to be easygoing about clearing out his hoard, he and his family still face plenty of challenges during tonight’s episode. Another promo shows just how bad his home had gotten over the last two decades, and his family has a hard time coping with the hoard when they finally enter his house.

“There really nothing I can do to prepare you for what you’re going to see,” Zasio tells John’s daughter in the clip above. His daughter can be heard saying “This is worse than I imaged,” as the camera pans over teetering piles of rat-infested garbage, old files and expired boxes of food. Another clip shows what appears to be a hornet’s nest inside the home as his loved ones discuss how unhealthy his living situation is.

“I think he’s just overwhelmed and he doesn’t know what else to do,” one woman tells the cameras tearfully, while another adds, “This is not healthy, this is not safe, you could die in here.” However, it looks like John has a very strong support system in place; another clip shows him surrounded by loved ones hugging him and promising to help him find a solution, so viewers can expect a happy ending during tonight’s episode of the show.

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

