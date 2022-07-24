’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Added to ‘Most Wanted’ List Following Murder

A man who was featured on “90 Day Fiance” is wanted for murder and has been added to U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted List.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Anthony Baltimore Added to ’15 Most Wanted’ List After the Murder of His Former Boss Kendall Cook

According to Us Weekly, Michael Anthony Baltimore is wanted for the “alleged murder” of his former boss, Kendall Cook.

The incident occurred on May 22, 2021, when “three people at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania” were shot, killing one and injuring another, according to the outlet.

Baltimore was added to the US Marshals list which is “offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.” Other organizations have also offered rewards including a $10,000 reward from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a $2,000 reward from the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said in a press release. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

“Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the release reads.

Baltimore worked at the barber shop until 2019.

According to WGAL, the shooting was thought to be “a personal conflict between the shooter and the victims”

According to the outlet, which obtained court documents, one of the victims, Anthony White” told police a man wearing a camouflage outfit, camouflage bucket hat and a black mask came in the front door and fired shots at Cook. White said he was trying to run out the rear door when he was shot.” Cook, the shop owner was “pronounced dead at the scene.”

It was White and another witness who identified Baltimore as the shooter, according to the outlet.

Baltimore Played a Pivotal Role in the Break-up of Ashley Martson & Jay Smith by Revealing His Infidelity

The barber shop where the shooting occurred was featured in season 4 of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” and both Baltimore and Cook were in numerous scenes.

They were featured as close friends and revealed to Ashley Martson that her husband Jay Smith, had cheated on her in the bathroom of the barbershop. Martson and Smith were the featured couple that season.

“I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired,” she wrote via a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Us Weekly. “I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future. We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone. To my close friends and family I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me.”

Martson filed for divorce in January 2019 and it was finalized almost two years later.

Martson took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the split in a now-deleted post.

“I am not asking for sympathy, empathy, attention, or anything else. The truth is, I can’t ask something of anyone when at this moment I don’t know what I need. I don’t know where I’m going, what’s next for me or who I will evolve into. My only hope is that I become a better version of myself through this embarrassing and painful experience.”

