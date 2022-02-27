Aaron Carter Makes Claim About Darcey Silva’s Fiance Georgi Rusev

Aaron Carter has revealed a secret which might be the reason why Darcey Silva’s fiance Georgi Rusev didn’t attend the “Darcey & Stacey” tell-all.

Aaron, who is best known as the brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, revealed a cheating scandal between his ex and Darcey’s ex.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron Carter Says His Ex-Fiance Started ‘Talking’ to Georgi Rusev, the Fiance of ’90 Day Fiance’ & ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Darcey Silva

A video was posted to a “90 Day Fiance” gossip Instagram 90shotzfired account that shows Aaron talking to a woman about his split with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin during an Instagram Live session.

“I break up with her and that night she starts talking to a man from ’90 Day Fiance’,” Aaron says in the video to an unknown woman.

“That’s why she was obsessed with that show,” the woman replied.

“Guess whose girlfriend it is,” Aaron said. “Darcey Silva.”

Darcey’s current fiance is Georgi.

On February 25, 2022, The Blast reported that Aaron had filed for full custody of the infant child he shares with Melanie. According to the outlet, on February 23 Aaron filed the paperwork with the Antelope Valley Courthouse on grounds of “emotional distress, anguish, shoving, and scratching.”

Heavy has reached out for court records.

Heavy reached out to Georgi for comment.

Stacey Says It’s a ‘Red Flag’ That Georgi Didn’t Come to the Tell-All to Support His Fiance Darcey

TLC released a teaser clip of the tell-all episode on Instagram addressing Georgi’s absence and can be watched above.

Darcey says in the clip that Georgi is in New York but was probably not going to be appearing on the show.

“He came, but, um, I don’t know, maybe he just doesn’t want to get triggered by things,” Darcey said.

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey piped in with her take.

“I’m just shocked that he chose not to show up,” Stacey said in the clip. “It’s okay for him to come to New York. Stay in the hotel, but not support her on stage. This is a big deal for us. And I feel like it’s a red flag to what’s to come.”

The host then asks if Darcey could try getting Georgi on the phone, and she does.

“You talking about I’m not there to be having your support? Your support from what? From your ex’s? The bull**** Tom and Jesse? Support from what? You’re grown enough. I don’t need to be there to support you. You grown enough,” Georgi said on the phone. “Your family is there. They’re gonna support you. You don’t need me there to support you. Actually, I need support from you right now because I’m dealing with emotional stuff and I don’t want to be there, dealing with a lot of people. There’s like … with their bull****. I have more important stuff in my life. I don’t f****** care about these people. This is stupid. Come on. Grow up.”

Darcey and Stacey’s father Mike was seen backstage listening, rolling his eyes, and voicing his displeasure at the way his daughter was being spoken to.

In a separate clip, shared by E! News, Mike admits how he feels about Georgi.

“Do I think he’s in love with Darcey? No,” he said.

READ NEXT: Fans Blast Alina Kozhevnikova for 50-Minute Apology Video